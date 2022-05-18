What is Subrata Roy Sahara case?

Subrata Roy Sahara case: On Friday (May 13, 2022), the Patna High Court directed the director-general of police (DGP) of Bihar to produce Sahara chief Subrata Roy physically before the court on May 16 at 10:30 am. The court also asked the Uttar Pradesh DGP and the Delhi police commissioner to cooperate in the matter.

The court said in its order, "It seems that Roy Sahara has no respect for the orders of this Court and he thinks that he is above it. Despite various chances given to him, he has failed to appear. This Court has no option, but to order the authorities to produce Roy Sahara physically in this Court on May 16 (Monday) at 10:30 am."

It further added, "The Commissioner of Police, Delhi and the Director-General of Police, Uttar Pradesh will co-operate with the DGP, Bihar in this matter. The office is directed to communicate this order forthwith to the Bihar DGP, Commissioner of Delhi Police, and Uttar Pradesh DGP for compliance with this order."

The court also said, "We have considered the certificates granted in favour of the petitioner, the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute dated May 3, 2022, which has not been mentioned the date of surgery. The certificate of Sahara Hospital, which is a hospital-owned and controlled by Roy, is also ambiguous and if this kind of certificate is accepted, no senior citizen in the country will appear before any Court. Order of this Court is in the interest of justice, particularly in the present case where the companies headed by Roy Sahara, who is the Chairman of the Sahara Group, has siphoned off crores of rupees from the citizens of Bihar."

The court also stated that it was never its intention to coerce the petitioner to appear. Sahara chief Subrata Roy was expected to appear on Thursday to explain and provide the details of how he would return crores of rupees to investors and later be given one more day. Now, take a look at the Subrata Roy Sahara case.

Subrata Roy Sahara case

In 2010, the unravelling case was started and is still in process in the Supreme Court of India as of 2016.

In November 2010, Sahara India Pariwar chief Subrata Roy and its two companies, Sahara India Real Estate Corp (SIREC) and Sahara Housing Investment Corp (SHIC), were barred from raising funds from the public. It is said that they had raised various thousand crores via optionally fully convertible debentures (OFCDs) and, as per SEBI, it was illegal. In the Allahabad Court in December 2010, Sahara appealed, which ordered SEBI not to take any action until an order is passed by the court.

A warrant was issued by the Delhi High Court in around January 2011 against Sahara India Pariwar chairman Subrata Roy and four other officials of the group. The order was issued on a complaint that it deceived investors in a proposed housing project of around Rs 25,000 crore.

The Supreme Court of India asked Sahara India Real Estate to provide the format of the application for its OFCD scheme investors in a proposed housing project. Then, in 2011, SEBI ordered Sahara firms to immediately refund the money that was collected through their sale of OFCDs.

The Supreme Court set up a Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) and ordered Sahara Group, two unlisted companies, to refund within six weeks about Rs 17,600.53 with an interest of 15%, which it had raised through OFCDs. Sahara India Pariwar moved the Supreme Court against the SAT order. The Supreme Court stayed the SATs order and asked the two companies to pay around Rs 17,400 crores to their investors. The court also asked for the details and liabilities of the companies. Three weeks' time was given by the Supreme Court to Sahara India Pariwar to choose between two options to return investments made by the public in its OFCD scheme. Sahara had to provide a sufficient bank guarantee or attach properties worth the amount raised through OFCDs.

In August 2012, the Supreme Court directed Shara India Real Estate Corporation Ltd. and the Sahara Housing Investment Corporation Ltd. to refund over Rs 24,400 crore to their investors. Uttar Pradesh Police arrested Shara chief Subrata Roy for failure to appear before the Supreme Court in February 2014. And in the same year, in March, Subrata Roy and two directors of Sahara were sent to the Tihar Jail. In March 2015, the Supreme Court said that the total dues from Sahara had gone up to Rs 40,000 crore with interest. The licence of Sahara's mutual fund business was cancelled by SEBI in 2015 only.

In 2016, Sahara chief Subrata Roy was released from the Tihar Jail on parole. In 2021, the Delhi High Court has allowed Sahara Credit Co-Operative Society and Saharayn Universal Multipurpose Society to continue their operations by staying orders of the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies and the Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare. In fact, some relief was also provided to Sahara Group when the divisional bench noted that a payment of around Rs 17 crore had already been made.

