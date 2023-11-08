Supreme Court Bans Firecrackers Across India: Key Points You Need To Know

The Supreme Court, India’s apex governing body, on November 7, ordered a ban on firecrackers all across the country. The Court has advised all state governments to address the issue of pollution, including air and noise pollution. The ban comes ahead of Diwali when bursting firecrackers is a common tradition.

A Supreme Court bench consisting of Justices A.S. Bopanna and M.M. Sundresh gave the order after an appeal to take appropriate measures to combat air pollution in Udaipur. SC said, “In that regard, it is pointed out that such steps should be to prevent both the air as well as the noise pollution. Though objections to said application has been filed indicating with regard to the air quality index, at this juncture we are of the opinion that no specific orders would be necessary in the application inasmuch as this Court in the course of dealing with the petition, has passed several orders where the steps have been indicated to minimize and to avoid air as well as noise pollution. Hence, the said orders would bind every State in this country including the State of Rajasthan.”

Justice Sundresh said, “Celebrations can take place, but with some moderation. One can bring happiness to others with celebrations, but not at the cost of the environment." Justice Bopanna said that adults are worse off than children when it comes to bursting crackers as they do not pay any mind to the harmful effects of the toxic fumes released. He emphasized the need for stricter regulations and awareness campaigns to educate the public about the detrimental impact of fireworks on both human health and the environment.

The SC has also said that there will be no complete ban on the use of firecrackers. The ban is on certain types of firecrackers, the ones that use barium and prohibited compounds. These crackers not only contribute to air pollution but are also hazardous to health.

Since the beginning of November, Delhi-NCR and other major cities in India have been experiencing severe air pollution levels, reaching hazardous levels. The situation has raised concerns among the public and environmental activists, leading to demands for immediate action to combat the issue.

The SC's order on the ban of firecrackers binds all states of India, including Rajasthan.