Statue of Equality: Largest Ambedkar statue outside India to be unveiled in US

A 19-foot statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, is set to be unveiled in Maryland, USA on October 14, 2023.

The statue, named "Statue of Equality," will be the largest statue of Ambedkar outside of India.

The statue is being built by the Ambedkar International Center (AIC), a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting Ambedkar's legacy of equality and social justice.

The AIC is building a memorial park on 13 acres of land in Accokeek, Maryland, where the statue will be the centrepiece.

The unveiling of the statue will be a major event for the Indian diaspora in the United States, as well as for anyone interested in Ambedkar's work and legacy.

The event will be attended by dignitaries from India and the United States, as well as by Ambedkarites from all over the world.

About Dr. B.R. Ambedkar

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar was a jurist, economist, social reformer, and politician who played a critical role in the development of modern India.

He was born into an untouchable family, but he overcame many obstacles to become a highly educated and successful lawyer.

Ambedkar was a lifelong champion of the rights of the oppressed and marginalized. He was instrumental in the drafting of the Indian Constitution, which guaranteed equal rights to all citizens regardless of caste, religion, or gender.

Ambedkar also played a key role in the establishment of the Reserve Bank of India and the University of Delhi.

He was also a founding member of the Bahujan Samaj Party, a political party that represents the interests of the lower castes.

Ambedkar's legacy

Ambedkar is considered to be one of the most important figures in Indian history. He is revered by many as a god-like figure, and his birthday is celebrated as a national holiday in India.

Ambedkar's legacy is particularly important for the Indian diaspora. Many Indians who immigrated to the United States and other countries were from lower castes, and they faced discrimination and prejudice in their new homelands.

Ambedkar's teachings gave them hope and strength, and his legacy continues to inspire them today.

The unveiling of the "Statue of Equality" in Maryland will be a major milestone for the Indian diaspora in the United States. It will be a symbol of Ambedkar's enduring legacy and his commitment to equality and social justice.