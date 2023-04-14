Tamil New Year 2023: Puthandu, Know the Meaning and its Significance

Puthandu 2023: The first day of the year on the Tamil calendar is called Puthandu, commonly known as Tamil New Year. This celebration usually falls on the April 14 of the Gregorian calendar. It is celebrated with traditional ceremonies, eating, and cultural events in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu as well as in some regions of Sri Lanka and Malaysia.

Solar New Year or Mesha Sankranti 2023: Know Importance, Rituals, Remedies and More

What are Tamil New or Puthandu and its significance?

The first day of the Tamil month of Chitterai, which serves as the Tamil New Year, is observed with great zeal and emotion as Puthandu, a prominent festival in Tamil Nadu. According to the Tamil calendar, if the Sankranti happens between sunrise and sunset, that day is observed as New Year's Day; however, if it does so after sunset, the following day is observed as Puthandu.

Puthandu, the Tamil New Year holds great significance for the community. According to popular belief, Lord Brahma started the creation of the universe on this auspicious day, and Lord Indra came down to earth to assure tranquilly. As a result, the day has great importance.

Happy Baisakhi 2023: Wishes Images, Photos for Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram Story and Status

How is Puthandu or Tamil New Year celebrated?

On this day, Tamil speakers say "Puttu vttuka!" or "Iiya puttu nalvttuka!" to wish one another a happy new year. The day is set aside for family activities. Families tidy up the home, light the family puja altar, and go to the nearby temples. People dress in new clothes, youngsters visit elders to express respect and ask for their blessings, and people prepare a tray of fruits, flowers, and other auspicious objects. And it is considered auspicious to see it first after waking up.

The Chittirai Thiruvizha is observed in the Meenakshi Temple in Madurai, a city known for its temples. There is a sizable exhibition called Chittirai Porutkaatchi. A significant car festival is also organised on the day of the Tamil New Year at Tiruvidaimarudur, not far from Kumbakonam. Numerous more celebrations are also celebrated in different locations, including Tiruchirapalli, Kanchipuram, and others.

Now that you know all about Puthandu, do not forget to exchange wishes with your friends and families.

Let's joyfully and enthusiastically celebrate the new beginnings as we welcome this Tamil New Year. Cheers, Puthandu!

I pray for your happiness and prosperity in all of your pursuits on this auspicious occasion of the Tamil New Year. Greetings for Puthandu Vazthukal!

Make this year of Puthandu the happiest of your life. In 2023, may you reach new pinnacles of prosperity and depths of spirituality. You and your family have a Puthandu Vazhtukal.

Let's move forward with optimism towards our goals from this Puthandu. Let's bravely confront every challenge and triumph over it. A lovely and happy new year to you.

On the occasion of the Tamil New Year, I send you and your family my best wishes for a year full of wonderful surprises and smiles. Thank you for visiting.

The celebration of the new year is observed in many regions of the country by various names, including Vaisakhi in Haryana and Chandigarh, Pohela Boishakh in West Bengal, Bihu in Assam, Vishu in Kerala, and Bikram Samvat in Nepal.

Important Days and Dates in April 2023