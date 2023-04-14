Solar New Year or Mesha Sankranti 2023: Know Importance, Rituals, Remedies and More

Solar New Year or Mesha Sankranti 2023: In the Hindu lunisolar calendar, Mesha Sankranti denotes the first day of the solar cycle year, which is also known as the solar New Year. It symbolises a particular solar movement that marks the sun's entry into the sign of Aries, according to ancient Sanskrit literature. In the Assamese, Odia, Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Bengali calendars, the solar cycle year is important. The day also serves as the foundation for important Buddhist, Sikh, and Hindu festivals.

Mesha Sankranti 2023: Date and Time

The Gregorian calendar's April 13th or 14th usually marks the celebration of the Solar New Year and Mesha Sankranti. According to Drik Panchang, Mesha Sankranti, or the Solar New Year this year will be observed on April 14.

Event Date and Time Mesha Sankranti Date April 14 (Friday) Punya Kala 10:55 AM to 06:46 PM Maha Punya Kala 01:04 PM to 05:20 PM Mesha Sankranti Moment 03:12 PM

Happy Baisakhi 2023: Wishes Images, Photos for Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram Story and Status

Solar New Year or Mesha Sankranti 2023: Importance

Mesha Sankranti is regarded as one of the most fortunate days to begin the new year with fresh endeavours and goals that would uplift your life. The day celebrates the sun's passage through all twelve signs, from the fire sign Aries to the water sign Pisces, also known as Meen Rashi. According to the Hindu solar calendar, the Sun spends one lunar month in each zodiac sign. And the first day of the Solar New Year, also known as Mesha Sankranti in India, occurs when the Sun moves into the first sign of the zodiac, Aries, or Mesha Rashi. It is believed that participating in acts of kindness or offering charity on this day will help one eliminate all sins.

Solar New Year or Mesha Sankranti 2023: Rituals

On this auspicious day, people engage in various common practices in an effort to attain the blessings of the living god sun. The ten minutes before and after Sankranti are thought to be crucial for carrying out all the rites and prayers. It is said that the darkness is removed and the life of the worshipper of the god sun (Surya dev) is made bright during this period.

Some easy rituals to follow on this day are:

Wake up early in the morning and take a dip in the Yamuna or Ganga River.

Or simply use Gangajal in your bathing water.

Worship Lord Sun and pray for the well-being of family and friends.

Light a Diya and offer prayers to Kul Devi or Kul Devta.

Indulge in various different religious events like Hawan or Yajna.

Solar New Year or Mesha Sankranti 2023: Remedies

In terms of astrology, Mesha Sankranti is very significant. And in order to maximise its effects, one can use the easy remedies suggested below to calm their planetary commotion.

Offering food to the needy people

Distributing clothes and other items to the poor

Reciting Gayatri Mantra or Aditya Hridya Strotam

Offering flowers and prayers to lord Surya with Araghya before sunrise.

The day of Mesha Sankranti is celebrated in all corners of the nation but with different names. In Odisha, it is celebrated as Pana Sankranti, as Puthandu in Tamil Nadu, it is observed as Vishu in Kerala, Naba Barsha or Pohela Boisakh for West Bengal and Bihu in Assam and popularly known as Baisakhi in Haryana and Punjab.

Wishing you all a very Happy Solar New Year or Mesha Sankranti 2023!!

Important Days and Dates in April 2023