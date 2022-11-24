Thanksgiving Brain Teaser: Can you spot the piece of pumpkin pie hidden in the special dinner spread?

Challenge your friends and family to solve this yummy Brain Teaser on the eve of Thanksgiving. Brain Teasers are usually puzzles that are solved with creativity and not a mathematical equation. Most importantly, brain teasers boost connections between brain cells, improve mental speed, and are an effective way to improve short-term memory. Enough of words, now get into some action and spot the only piece of pumpkin pie kept on the table. Your Time Starts Now!

Source: insider.com

Can you find the piece of pumpkin pie on the Thanksgiving dinner spread?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes it also involves an excellent quantitative approach. In contrast to the above image, you have to find the pumpkin pie piece on the Thanksgiving dinner table. Although the answer is just in front of you, the tight arrangement and use of a similar hue palette make the task laborious.

True to its name, Brain Teaser. And we surely understand your pain, but still don’t look for the answer without attempting it twice.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brain teaser is essentially a thinking puzzle, solved using logic. So, you will improve your thinking and decision-making skills with every trial. The brain game will also help find new solutions and boost critical intuitive power.

The goal for users here is to find the pumpkin pie piece kept between the spread on the table. Easy, right?

But the worst is that you only have 7 seconds.

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image is divided non-uniformly. But to make it easy, divide the image with imaginary lines. Now gaze through all rows and columns to not miss even the slightest hint.

Kudos, if you successfully spotted the piece of pumpkin. And if you are still missing the answer, or confused about it, scroll to the bottom of the image, between the two tomato salad bowls. I can see the only piece of pie with yellow glaze here.

I-SPY

Look at the picture below to know the accurate placement of the pumpkin pie piece.

Enjoyed? This brain teaser required just a simple check of your observational skill. Keep indulging in more of these to improve your cognitive, and problem-solving skills and memory sharpness.

