Brain Teaser For Today: Can you spot the odd Cat in the Clowder within 7 seconds?

Wednesday without a Brain Teaser is a Waste Day, so solve this one. Brain Teasers are usually puzzles that are solved with creativity and not a mathematical equation. Most importantly, brain teasers boost connections between brain cells, improve mental speed, and are an effective way to improve short-term memory. Enough of words, now get into some action and odd cat in the group. Your Time Starts Now!

Can you find the Odd Cat hidden in the Clowder?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes it also involves an excellent quantitative approach. In contrast to the above image, you have to find the odd cat hidden somewhere in the clutter. Although the answer is just in front of you, the arrangement of identical images turns the task laborious.

True to its name, Brain Teaser. And we surely understand your pain, but still don’t look for the answer without attempting it twice.

Can you spot the strawberry in the disco night picture?

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brain teaser is essentially a thinking puzzle, solved using logic. So, you will improve your thinking and decision-making skills with every trial. The brain game will also help find new solutions and boost critical intuitive power.

The goal for users here is to find the odd cat hidden between the group of kitties. Easy, right?

But the worst is that you only have 7 seconds.

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image is divided into 8 columns and 10 rows with a total of 80 cats. Now gaze through all rows and columns. As this will help you not miss even the slightest hint.

Kudos, if you successfully spotted the odd cat. And if you are still missing the answer, or confused about it, scroll to the 7th column and 9th row of the image. I can see a cat here with only one ear.

Look at the picture below to know the accurate placement of the odd cat.

Enjoyed? This brain teaser required just a simple check of your observational skill. Keep indulging in more of these to improve your cognitive, and problem-solving skills and memory sharpness.

Can you spot the lost magical pig in the circus animals?