Brain Teaser: Can you spot the strawberry lying in this picture puzzle? It's Kinda Impossible!

Morning or Tuesday, every day is a brain teaser day. Brain Teasers are usually puzzles that are solved with creativity and not a mathematical equation. Most importantly, brain teasers boost connections between brain cells, improve mental speed, and are an effective way to improve short-term memory. Enough of words, now get into some action and find the strawberry between dancing Jacks. Your Time Starts Now!

Can you find the juicy strawberry in this picture puzzle?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes it also involves an excellent quantitative approach. In contrast to the above image, you have to find the strawberry lying somewhere around the dancing jacks in the picture. Although the answer is just in front of you, the bright palette of hue turns the task laborious.

True to its name, Brain Teaser. And we surely understand your pain, but still don’t look for the answer without attempting it twice.

Did you solve this Diwali Special brain teaser?

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brain teaser is essentially a thinking puzzle, solved using logic. So, you will improve your thinking and decision-making skills with every trial. The brain game will also help find new solutions and boost critical intuitive power.

The goal for users here is to find the strawberry hidden among the group dancing their souls out. Easy, right?

But the worst is that you only have 7 seconds.

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image is divided non-uniformly so use imaginary lines to create a clear maze. Now gaze through all rows and columns. As this will help you not miss even the slightest hint.

Kudos, if you successfully spotted the strawberry. And if you are still missing the answer, or confused about it, scroll to the bottom of the image, left of the girl with purple glasses. I can spot a strawberry here.

Look at the picture below to know the accurate placement of the strawberry.

Enjoyed? This brain teaser required just a simple check of your observational skill. Keep indulging in more of these to improve your cognitive, and problem-solving skills and memory sharpness.

Can you spot the odd llama with different colored ears?