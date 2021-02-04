GNCTD Act 1991: What is the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991?

In a press conference on 4 February 2021, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has alleged that the Union Cabinet has secretly passed GNCTD (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia stated, "The Union Cabinet gave nod to GNCTD (Amendment) Bill in a secretive way yesterday. The Bill would give LG power to stop work being done by the government elected by the people of Delhi. Giving powers to LG means handing it to the Centre and in tandem to BJP. It is against the constitution and democracy."

He further added, "The Bill would give more powers to LG in addition to the existing powers on police, land and public order."

On 13 September 2020, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs stated that it will introduce, consider and pass new bills in its Monsoon Session including The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2020. The bill calls for the amendment of the GNCTD Act 1991, 'to bring ease in implementation of certain provisions of the Act'.

Whats is GNCTD Act, 1991?

It is an Act to supplement the provisions of the Constitution relating to the Legislative Assembly and a Council of Ministers for the National Capital Territory of Delhi and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

Part I: Preliminary

1- This Act may be called the 'Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991'.

2- Definitions:

(a) Article-- an article of the Constitution.

(b) Assembly Constituency-- constituency provided under this Act for the purpose of elections to the Legislative Assembly.

(c) Capital-- the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

(d) Election Commission-- the Election Commission referred to in article 324.

(e) Legislative Assembly-- the Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

(f) Scheduled Castes-- in relation to the Capital, such castes, races or tribes or parts of or groups within such castes, races or tribes as are deemed under article 341 to be Scheduled Castes in relation to the Capital.

Part II: Legislative Assembly

Legislative Assembly and its composition:

1- The total number of seats in the Legislative Assembly shall be seventy.

2- Delhi should be divided into single-member assembly constituencies in accordance with the provisions of Part III.

3- Seats shall be reserved for the Scheduled Castes in the Legislative Assembly and the provisions of the Article 334 shall apply to such reservation. The number of said seats shall bear the same proportion to the total number of seats in the Assembly as the population of the SCs in Delhi bears to the total population of Delhi.

Qualifications for membership of Legislative Assembly:

4- A person will be qualified to be a member of the Legislative Assembly provided:

(a) The person is a citizen of India.

(b) The person is not less than twenty years of age.

(c) Must pose other qualifications as may be prescribed in that behalf by or under any law made by the Indian Parliament.

Duration of Legislative Assembly:

5- The duration of the Legislative Assembly will be five years from the date appointed for its first meeting, unless sooner dissolved.

However, the period may be extended if a Proclamation of Emergency, issued under clause (1) of Article 352 is in operation, be extended by the President by order for a period not exceeding one year at a time and not extending in any case beyond a period of six months after the Proclamation has ceased to operate.

Sessions of Legislative Assembly, prorogation and dissolution:

6- (1) The Lieutenant Governor shall summon the Legislative Assembly to meet at such time and place as he thinks fit, from time to time. However, LG should not intervene for six months between its last sitting in one session and the date appointed for its first sitting in the next session.

(2) The LG may, from time to time (a) prorogue the Assembly (b) dissolve the Assembly

Speaker and Deputy Speaker of Legislative Assembly:

7- (1) The Legislative Assembly shall choose two members of the Assembly to be Speaker and Deputy Speaker respectively. As soon as the office of Speaker or Deputy Speaker becomes vacant, the Assembly shall choose another member for the vacant post.

(2) A member holding office as Speaker or Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly:

(a) shall vacate his office if he ceases to be a member of the Assembly.

(b) may, at any point of time by writing under his hand addressed, if such member is the Speaker, to the Deputy Speaker, and if such member is the Deputy Speaker, to the Speaker, resign his office.

(c) may be removed from his office by a resolution of the Assembly passed by the majority of all the then members of the Assembly. However, no resolution for shall be moved unless at least fourteen days' notice has been given of the intention to move the resolution.

It is to be noted that whenever the Assembly is dissolved, the Speaker shall not vacate his office until immediately before the first meeting of the Assembly after the dissolution.

(3) If the office of the Speaker is vacant, the duties of the office shall be performed by the Deputy Speaker. In case if the office of the Deputy Speaker is also vacant, the duties of the office shall be performed by such member of the Assembly as may be determined by the rules of procedure of the Assembly.

(4) In case Speaker is absent from any sitting of the Assembly, the Deputy Speaker shall act as Speaker. If, the Deputy Speaker is also absent, such person as may be determined by the rules of procedure of the Assembly shall act as Speaker.

(5) The salaries and allowances shall be paid to the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly as may be respectively fixed by the Legislative Assembly by law. Also, until a provision is made, such salaries and allowances as the Lieutenant Governor may, with the approval of the President, by order determine.

Speaker or Deputy Speaker not to preside while a resolution for his removal from office is under consideration:

8- (1) At any sitting of the Legislative Assembly, while any resolution for the removal of the Speaker from his office is under consideration, the Speaker, or while any resolution for the removal of the Deputy Speaker from his office is under consideration, the Deputy Speaker, shall not preside, although present. Also, the provisions of sub-section (4) of section 7 shall apply in relation to every such sitting.

(2) The Speaker shall have the right to speak in and to take part in the proceedings of the Legislative Assembly while any resolution for his removal from office is under consideration in the Assembly and shall, notwithstanding anything mentioned in Section 13, be entitled to vote only in the first instance on such resolution or on any other matter during such proceedings but not in the case of an equality of votes.

Right of Lieutenant Governor to address and send messages to Legislative Assembly:

9- The Lieutenant Governor may:

(1) address the Legislative Assembly and for that purpose require the attendance of members.

(2) send messages to the Assembly w.r.t. a Bill then pending in the Assembly or otherwise. When any such message is sent, the Assembly shall with all convenient despatch consider any matter required by the message to be taken into consideration.

Special address by the Lieutenant Governor:

10- (1) The Lieutenant Governor shall address the Legislative Assembly and inform it of the causes of its summons at the commencement of the first session after each General Election and at the commencement of the first session of each year.

(2) Provision shall be made by rules, to be made by the Assembly, regulating its procedure for the allotment of time for discussion of the matters referred to in the address by the LG.

Rights of Ministers as respects Legislative Assembly:

11- Every Minister shall have the right to speak in, and otherwise to take part in the proceedings of the Legislative Assembly and to speak in, and otherwise to take part in the proceedings of any committee of the Legislative Assembly of which he may be named a member, but shall not by virtue of this section be entitled to vote.

Oath or affirmation by members:

12- Before taking his seat, each member of the Legislative Assembly shall make and subscribe before the LG/ person appointed in that behalf by him, an oath or affirmation according to the form set out for the purpose in the Schedule.

Voting in Assembly, power of Assembly to act notwithstanding vacancies and quorum:

13- (1) All the questions at any sitting of the Legislative Assembly shall be determined by a majority of votes of the members present and voting other than the Speaker or person acting as such.

(2) The Speaker/person acting as such shall not vote in the first instance but shall vote in the case of an equality of votes.

(3) The Legislative Assembly shall have the power to act notwithstanding any vacancy in the membership thereof, and any proceedings in the Legislative Assembly shall be valid notwithstanding that it is discovered subsequently that a person who was not entitled sat/voted/took part in the proceedings.

(4) The quorum to constitute a meeting of the Legislative Assembly shall be one-third of the total number of members of the Assembly.

(5) If at any time during a meeting of the Legislative Assembly there is no quorum, it shall be the duty of the Speaker/person acting as such to either adjourn the Assembly or to suspend the meeting until there is a quorum.

Vacation of seats:

14- (1) No person shall be a member both of Parliament and of the Legislative Assembly. If a person is chosen as a member of Parliament as well as Legislative Assembly, then, at the expiration of such period as is specified in/under the Representation of the People Act, 1951 (43 of 1951), and the rules made by the President under clause (2) of Article 101 and clause (2) of Article 190-- that person's seat in Parliament shall become vacant, unless he has previously resigned his seat in the Legislative Assembly.

(2) If a member of the Legislative Assembly:

(a) is subject to any disqualification mentioned in Section 15 or Section 16 for members of the Assembly;

(b) resigns his seat by writing under his hand addressed to the Speaker and his resignation is accepted by the Speaker;

The seat shall become vacant.

However, with reference to clause (b), if the speaker is not satisfied with the resignation/ thinks that the resignation is not voluntary/ genuine, he shall deny accepting such resignation.

(3) If a member of the Legislative Assembly is absent from all the meetings for a period of sixty days without permission of the Assembly, the Assembly may declare his seat as vacant. However, if the Assembly is prorogued/adjourned for more than four consecutive days, no account shall be taken of such period in computing the period of sixty days.

Disqualifications for membership:

15- (1) A member shall be disqualified provided:

(a) if he holds any office of profit under the Central/State/UT Government, other than an office declared by law made by Parliament/Legislature of any State/Legislative Assembly of the Capital/any other UT to not disqualify its holder.

(b) if he is disqualified for being chosen as/being a member of either House of Parliament under the provisions of sub-clause (b), sub-clause (c) or sub-clause (d) of clause (1) of Article 102 or of any law made in pursuance of that article.

(2) A person shall not be qualified to hold any office of profit under the Central/State/UT Government by reason only that he is a Minister either for the Union or such State or Union Territory.

(3) If there's any question as to whether a member of the Legislative Assembly has been disqualified under the provisions of sub-section (1), it shall be referred for the decision of the President of India and his decision shall be final in this regard.

(4) Before giving any decision on the said question, the President shall act according to the opinion of the Election Commission.

Disqualification on ground of defection:

16- The provisions of the Tenth Schedule to the Indian Constitution shall subject to the necessary modifications, apply to and in relation to the members of the Legislative Assembly as they apply to and in relation to the members of the Legislative Assembly of a State, and accordingly:

(a) the said Schedule as so modified shall be deemed to form part of this Act.

(b) a person shall be disqualified for being a member of the Legislative Assembly under the said Schedule as so modified.

