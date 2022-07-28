The Line: World’s First Vertical City coming up in Saudi Arabia

World’s First Vertical City: Saudi Arabian crown prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz recently unveiled the design of the futuristic city named The Line. It is a part of the NEOM project, which is a smart, innovative and sustainable project for the future.

What is The Line? What is NEOM? We will be answering all these and more here.

The Line - World’s First Vertical City

The Line is the name of the world’s first vertical city that Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz envisions, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia. It is a futuristic project that has zero cars, zero pollution and zero carbon emissions for a sustainable future.

Let us look at some of the most important facts about The Line, which will be the world’s first vertical city.

Take a look at the video below to understand more about the world's first vertical city- The Line-

Presenting a 170 km vertical city that can be travelled end to end in 20 minutes. Giving residents a convenient lifestyle within 5-minute walk neighborhoods, and communities organized in three dimensions, THE LINE is the future of urban living.#TheLINE #NEOM pic.twitter.com/fXntnKt42W — NEOM (@NEOM) July 25, 2022

Important Facts about The Line - World’s First Vertical City

The following are the important facts about The Line - World’s First Vertical City:

It will extend to more than 170 km or 105 miles. It will be 200 meters wide only. The city will be enclosed in 500 meters high glass walls It can provide accommodation to 9 million residents. The city will have no cars and roads. Residents can move from one end of the city to another within 20 minutes by high-speed rail. The city will be powered by 100% renewable energy. The estimated cost of building this project is $500 billion. The city will spread across 26500 sq. km The expected completion date is 2025.

What is NEOM?

NEOM is a futuristic project by the Government of Saudi Arabia to provide sustainable living solutions and reduce carbon emissions worldwide. The word NEOM is made up of two parts: NEO is the English version of the Greek Word “neos”, meaning new, and the word M, which stands for “Mustaqbal”, which is the Arabic word for future.

It is being built in the Tabuk Province in northwestern Saudi Arabia, which is close to the Red Sea. You can read more about NEOM in the article below:

