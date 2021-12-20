Smallest country of the World: All You Need To Know About Sealand

The smallest country in the world is not Vatican City, but this small offshore platform located in the North Sea, known as Sealand. As the name suggests it is a land surrounded by sea on all sides. Vatican City is the smallest country however, that is internationally recognised. Sealand on the other hand is not! Let us know about the smallest country in the world below. Also one may be surprised to know that this is the only country in the world to have no cases of Covid 19 at all.

Principality of Sealand: All You Need To Know

Organizational structure Principality Prince Michael Bates Declared 2 September 1967 Area claimed Total 0.004 km square (0.0015 sq mi) Purported currency Coins and postage stamps of the Sealand dollar

How and When Was Sealand Built?

Sealand was built by the British during World War 2. It was used as an army and navy fort. It was situated outside UK waters (boundary) so it was supposed to be demolished after the war was over, but somehow it was not destroyed.

During World War 2, in 1943, HM Fort Roughs was constructed by the UK Government as its Maunsell Forts. These primarily found use as a defence against vital shipping lanes in estuaries close by. It was also fruitful against the German mine-laying aircraft. These Maunsell forts were decommissioned in 1956.

Who is the owner of Sealand?

In the year 1967, Sealand was occupied by Paddy Roy Bates. He claimed it from the Pirate radio broadcasters and declared it to be a sovereign country. However, for the last 54 years, it has been working in defiance of the United Kingdom Government.

The Principality of Sealand is however a disputed micronation. It is located 12 kilometres off the coast of Suffolk as its territory.

Here is the Prince of Sealand and his seal:

British Government Case against Bates:

In 1968, the British workmen tried to enter the Principality of Sealand to service their navigational buoy. Bates tried to scare them off by firing some warning shots. He was however a British subject at that time so he was summoned by the UK Court. He was not penalised as the crime committed was outside 3 nautical miles limit of the country's waters and thus the case could not proceed.

It was then Bates introduced a Constitution, a national flag and national anthem along with currencies and passports in Sealand.

Here is the flag of Sealand





Here is the Sealand Passport:

