The year's strongest storm, Super Typhoon Mawar, 2023, is moving towards Philippines. Know more.

Super typhoon Mawar is as strong as a Category 5 hurricane. After visiting Guam, Super typhoon Mawar pulled away from the Mariana Islands.

The winds of the tropical cyclone have been the strongest since the year 2021. Guam experienced 28 inches of rain along with 100+ mph winds. In the past 20 years, Mawar has been the most powerful typhoon to track close to Guam.

Zooming in on #SuperTyphoonMawar via Himiwari-9 IR imagery. The eyewall replacement cycle (ERC) that commenced east of Guam is complete and #TyphoonMawar has re-intensified into a symmetrical Category 5 #typhoon spinning around a very large round eye. https://t.co/VrQjypxCsj pic.twitter.com/euWYztzQhQ — UW-Madison CIMSS (@UWCIMSS) May 25, 2023

The storm got so strong that it became the equivalent of a Category 5 hurricane. It saw 185 mph winds on Thursday.

The winds were estimated to be more powerful than any other tropical cyclone since the strong Super Typhoon Chanthu in the month of September 2021.

On Friday morning, the maximum winds of the storm declined to 165 mph.