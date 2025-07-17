This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 17 July

Every day has a history associated with it. What do we remember about July 17? Could you imagine famous wars, daring flights, and world-changing meetings all on one day? Let's find out.
On July 17, 1821, Spain ceded Florida to the United States. In 1918, Russia's Czar Nicholas II and his family were executed by the Bolsheviks.
Then, in 1936, the Spanish Civil War began with a military uprising. During World War II, the Potsdam Conference opened in 1945, as Allied leaders met to shape the post-war world. In 1955, Disneyland opened its gates in Anaheim.
1975 saw the historic Apollo–Soyuz space docking, uniting U.S. and Soviet spacecraft. A new era of stealth began in 1989 with the debut of the B-2 Spirit bomber. In 1996, TWA Flight 800 tragically exploded after takeoff.
In 1998, the Rome Statute was adopted, marking the establishment of the International Criminal Court. In this article, we'll explore these events, as well as key birthdays and anniversaries.
What Happened on this Day – July 17?
Here's what happened in history on July 17:
1917 – Britain's King George V Changes Royal Surname
- Changed the royal family's surname from Saxe-Coburg-Gotha to Windsor.
- This was during World War I, when the family sought to distance itself from its German roots.
- Reflected rising anti-German sentiment in Britain.
1920 – Three-Point Seatbelt Inventor Nils Bohlin Born
- Swedish engineer Nils Bohlin was born.
- He invented the three-point seatbelt in 1959 while at Volvo.
- His invention saved millions of lives worldwide.
1936 – Spanish Civil War Begins
- Military officers in Spanish Morocco began a revolt.
- General Francisco Franco urged other officers to join in.
- Within three days, the rebellion spread to mainland Spain.
1938 – Douglas "Wrong Way" Corrigan Flies Across Atlantic
- Took off from Brooklyn, New York, aiming for California.
- Ended up in Ireland, claiming a navigation error.
- Gained fame for his surprise transatlantic flight.
1941 – Joe DiMaggio's Hitting Streak Ends
- DiMaggio's 56-game hitting streak ended against Cleveland.
- The streak had captivated the nation for two months.
1944 – Port Chicago Disaster
- An ammunition ship exploded in Port Chicago, California.
- Three hundred twenty people were killed during the World War II loading operation.
- Poor training and unsafe procedures led to the blast.
1945 – President Truman Meets Stalin at Potsdam
- Truman wrote about his first meeting with Stalin in his diary.
- Called Stalin directly and friendly.
1945 – Potsdam Conference Begins
- Allied leaders met in Germany after World War II.
- Decided how to rebuild and divide post-war Europe.
1955 – Disneyland Opens in Anaheim, California
- Disneyland opened its gates to guests and media.
- Over 28,000 people showed up—far more than expected.
- Several rides broke down, a gas leak occurred, and drinking fountains failed.
- Walt Disney called it "Black Sunday" due to the chaos that ensued.
1967 – Jimi Hendrix Leaves The Monkees Tour
- Hendrix quit as the opening act for The Monkees.
- Their fanbase didn't match his rock style.
1975 – Apollo-Soyuz Space Docking
- U.S. and Soviet spacecraft docked in space.
- First international crew handshake in space.
1984 – Jesse Jackson Delivers "Rainbow Coalition" Speech
- Spoke at the Democratic National Convention.
- Called for unity and justice for all Americans.
1996 – TWA Flight 800 Explodes Midair
- The plane exploded after takeoff from New York.
- All 230 people on board died.
- Caused global concern over airline safety.
2014 – Eric Garner Dies in NYPD Chokehold
- Arrested for selling cigarettes in New York.
- Died after being placed in an illegal chokehold.
- His death sparked national protests against police violence.
2014 – Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 Shot Down
- The plane was flying from Amsterdam to Malaysia.
- Shot down over Eastern Ukraine.
- All 298 people on board died.
2020 – John Lewis Dies
- Civil rights icon and U.S. Congressman passed away.
- Fought for voting rights and racial justice for decades.
2024 – Stegosaurus Skeleton Sold for $44.6 Million
- Named "Apex", the fossil was sold at Sotheby's auction.
- Discovered in Dinosaur, Colorado, in 2022.
- Set a new record for the sale price of fossils.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on July 17?
July 17 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on This Day
Phyllis Diller (1917 – 2012)
- A comedian known for self-deprecating humour.
- One of the first female stand-up comics.
Diahann Carroll (1935 – 2019)
- Actress and singer.
- Starred in "Julia", one of the first major TV roles for a Black woman.
Angela Merkel (Born 1954)
- German politician.
- First female chancellor of Germany (2005–2021).
1763 – John Jacob Astor was Born
- Became a wealthy fur trader and businessman.
- One of the first multimillionaires in the United States.
Died On This Day – July 17
1918 – Tsar Nicholas II and Family
- Russia's last emperor, Tsar Nicholas II, was executed by the Bolsheviks.
- His wife, Alexandra and their five children were also killed.
- The Romanovs were executed in Yekaterinburg during the Russian Revolution.
- The family was canonised as martyrs by the Russian Orthodox Church in 2000.
