This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 17 July

Every day has a history associated with it. What do we remember about July 17? Could you imagine famous wars, daring flights, and world-changing meetings all on one day? Let's find out.

On July 17, 1821, Spain ceded Florida to the United States. In 1918, Russia's Czar Nicholas II and his family were executed by the Bolsheviks.

Then, in 1936, the Spanish Civil War began with a military uprising. During World War II, the Potsdam Conference opened in 1945, as Allied leaders met to shape the post-war world. In 1955, Disneyland opened its gates in Anaheim.

1975 saw the historic Apollo–Soyuz space docking, uniting U.S. and Soviet spacecraft. A new era of stealth began in 1989 with the debut of the B-2 Spirit bomber. In 1996, TWA Flight 800 tragically exploded after takeoff.

In 1998, the Rome Statute was adopted, marking the establishment of the International Criminal Court. In this article, we'll explore these events, as well as key birthdays and anniversaries.