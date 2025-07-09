This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 09 July

Have you ever wondered how every date on the calendar holds a story waiting to be told? July 9 is no different. It carries echoes of power, discovery, tragedy, and new beginnings.
On July 9, 1762, Catherine the Great seized power in Russia, marking the beginning of a reign that would reshape Europe. In 1816, Argentina gained independence, declaring its separation from Spain.
In 1850, U.S. President Zachary Taylor died suddenly, making Millard Fillmore the 13th president. The 14th Amendment was ratified in 1868, granting citizenship and equal protection to all born in the U.S.
World War II saw major battles, including the Allied invasion of Sicily in 1943 and the capture of Saipan in 1944. In 1958, a megatsunami struck Lituya Bay in Alaska, sending a record-breaking wave.
In this article, we'll explore whose birthdays also fall on this date and share lesser-known tales that make July 9 a date worth remembering.
What Happened on this Day – July 09?
1762 – Catherine the Great Takes Power
- Catherine II overthrows her husband, Emperor Peter III of Russia.
- With the army's support, she is declared the sole ruler of Russia.
- Known as Catherine the Great, she ruled for 34 years.
- Her reign modernised Russia and expanded its empire.
- She becomes one of Europe's most powerful female monarchs.
1816 – Argentina Declares Independence
- Argentina officially severed its ties with Spanish rule.
- The Congress of Tucumán made the declaration on July 9.
- This marks the birth of a new South American nation.
- Independence is celebrated every year in Argentina as a national holiday.
1846 – U.S. Takes San Francisco from Mexico
- An American naval captain occupies the settlement of Yerba Buena.
- The area was later renamed San Francisco.
- Spanish explorers discovered San Francisco Bay in 1769.
- The occupation marks the start of U.S. control over the region.
1850 – President Zachary Taylor Dies
- U.S. President Zachary Taylor dies after a brief illness.
- His death comes just 16 months into his presidency.
- The exact cause remains a topic of debate among historians.
- Vice President Millard Fillmore becomes the 13th U.S. President.
1877 – First Wimbledon Tennis Tournament Begins
- The inaugural Wimbledon tournament is held in London.
- It is the oldest tennis tournament in the world.
- Spencer Gore wins the men's singles title.
- Only men participated in the first edition.
1915 – Germans Surrender Southwest Africa
- During World War I, German forces surrendered in Southwest Africa.
- The Union of South Africa, part of the British Empire, accepts the surrender.
- It marks a rare Allied victory in Africa during the war.
- This marked the end of German colonial rule in the region.
1918 – William Faulkner Joins the Royal Air Force
- William Faulkner enlisted in the Royal Air Force during World War I.
- He lies about his nationality, claiming to be British.
- Faulkner never sees combat, as the war ends before his training finishes.
- He would later become a Nobel Prize-winning author.
- His works include "The Sound and the Fury" and "As I Lay Dying".
1928 – Spiteful Son Kills Four in Canada
- In Mannville, Alberta, Rose Booher, her son Fred, and two workers are shot dead.
- The murders occur while the rest of the family is away.
- A rifle was used to kill the victims.
- Authorities find no evidence of robbery or forced entry.
- The crime shocks the quiet rural community.
1948 – Satchel Paige Debuts in Major League Baseball
- Legendary Negro League pitcher Satchel Paige joins the Cleveland Indians.
- At age 42, he becomes the oldest rookie in Major League history.
- He later becomes a Hall of Fame pitcher.
- Known for his quote: "If you don't mind, it don't matter."
1958 – Lituya Bay Megatsunami Hits Alaska
- A massive landslide triggers a megatsunami in Lituya Bay.
- The wave reaches a record height of over 1,700 feet (524 metres).
- It destroys everything in its path along the shore.
- Remarkably, only two deaths are reported.
1960 – U.S. and Soviet Leaders Trade Threats Over Cuba
- President Dwight D. Eisenhower and Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev exchanged harsh words.
- They argue over Cuba's growing ties to the Soviet Union.
- Tensions rise as the Cold War continues to escalate.
- The verbal threats highlight Cuba as a key flashpoint in U.S.–Soviet relations.
1962 – Bob Dylan Records "Blowin' in the Wind"
- Folk singer Bob Dylan records his iconic song in New York.
- The song becomes an anthem of the 1960s civil rights movement.
- It asks powerful questions about peace, war, and freedom.
- Despite its message, Dylan says it's not a protest song.
1971 – United States Turns Over Responsibility for the DMZ
- About 500 U.S. troops of the 1st Brigade, 5th Mechanised Division, are stationed near the DMZ.
- They hand over Firebase Charlie 2 to South Vietnamese forces.
- This transfer marks the completion of the U.S. withdrawal from the area.
- It marks another step in the Vietnamisation process during the war.
1993 – The Romanov Family Remains Identified
- British scientists confirm the identity of Russia's last czar.
- DNA confirms that the remains are those of Nicholas II and his family.
- The royal family was executed during the Russian Revolution.
- Their bodies were found in a mass grave near Yekaterinburg.
2020 – Supreme Court Rules in McGirt v. Oklahoma
- U.S. Supreme Court rules in favour of Native American rights.
- It declares that much of eastern Oklahoma remains Native American territory.
- The decision honours an 1833 treaty with the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.
- It is a significant legal win for tribal sovereignty.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on July 9?
July 09 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on This Day – July 9
1937 – David Hockney
- British artist known for vibrant Pop Art, photography, and digital works.
- Famous for "A Bigger Splash".
1951 – Chris Cooper
- Oscar-winning actor.
- Known for roles in Adaptation, American Beauty, and The Bourne Identity.
1956 – Tom Hanks
- American actor.
- Star of countless films (Forrest Gump, Cast Away).
1964 – Courtney Love
- Musician and actress.
- Lead singer of Hole; known for The People vs. Larry Flynt.
1908 – Franz Boas
- German‑American anthropologist and linguist.
- Father of modern American anthropology.
Died on This Day – July 9
1850 – Zachary Taylor (b. 1784)
- 12th U.S. President.
- Died after serving 16 months in office; the cause remains debated.
1856 – Amedeo Avogadro (b. 1776)
- Italian scientist.
- Known for Avogadro's law in chemistry.
1932 – King C. Gillette (b. 1855)
- American inventor.
- Founder of the Gillette razor company.
1967 – Fatima Jinnah (b. 1893)
- Pakistani dentist and political leader.
- Sister of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, "Mother of the Nation".
1969 – Raizō Tanaka (b. 1892)
- Japanese admiral in World War II.
1941 – Božidar Adžija (b. 1890)
- Yugoslav politician and publicist.
- Executed during WWII.
