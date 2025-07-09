This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 09 July

Have you ever wondered how every date on the calendar holds a story waiting to be told? July 9 is no different. It carries echoes of power, discovery, tragedy, and new beginnings.

On July 9, 1762, Catherine the Great seized power in Russia, marking the beginning of a reign that would reshape Europe. In 1816, Argentina gained independence, declaring its separation from Spain.

In 1850, U.S. President Zachary Taylor died suddenly, making Millard Fillmore the 13th president. The 14th Amendment was ratified in 1868, granting citizenship and equal protection to all born in the U.S.

World War II saw major battles, including the Allied invasion of Sicily in 1943 and the capture of Saipan in 1944. In 1958, a megatsunami struck Lituya Bay in Alaska, sending a record-breaking wave.

In this article, we'll explore whose birthdays also fall on this date and share lesser-known tales that make July 9 a date worth remembering.