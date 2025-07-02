This IQ-Boosting Brain Teaser Is Stumping The Internet! Can You Spot Where The Alien Lives In 5 Seconds!

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Brain games have been found to be beneficial at enhancing intelligence by improving cognitive skills, problem-solving abilities, and mental agility. These engage various brain regions, stimulate neural pathways, and help in developing strategies for finding solutions. Brain teasers for kids can help them improve their ability to stay focused on one task. 

Jul 2, 2025, 13:43 IST
Where does the alien live?
Where does the alien live?

Brain teasers are not just a fun pastime. These are packed with all the good stuff to make your brain sharper and faster. These visual conundrums are powerful tools for young minds to develop their logical thinking skills. Brain teasers engage the young children to stay focused on one task. These also help them to think critically and make strategic use of their brain to solve problems.

Studies have found that regular engagement with brain teasers has resulted in higher academic achievements and improved memory and concentration. Brain teasers are also beneficial at boosting creativity, encouraging outside-the-box thinking, and developing patience and decision-making abilities.

Brain teasers and puzzles are essential for early childhood development. These visual puzzles are not merely games; these train the children to look at a problem from different perspectives and enhance spatial awareness and hand-eye coordination, all of which help to prepare them for future real-life challenges.

Working on brain teasers reinforces connections between brain cells and improves mental speed and logical thinking skills. To test your brainpower, today we have an interesting brain teaser that presents you with two bathroom scenes and challenges you to tell where the alien lives. 

Visual IQ Test: Can You Tell Where The Alien Lives In 5 Seconds?

where-does-the-alien-live-brain-teaser

Image: Brightside

This alien brain teaser is going to make you think differently. These alien brain teasers are for people with IQs higher than 100!

You are presented with two bathroom scenes. The question is: where do you think the alien lives? You will get 5 seconds to solve this tricky brain teaser. Can you?

Solving this brain teaser requires looking beyond normal human behaviour.

Focus on observing details that don't match the environment or human anatomy.

Look for unusual features, inconsistencies, or objects that hint at the existence of an alien. 

Only People With IQ Above 150 Can Spot Three Hidden Faces In 5 Seconds! Can You?

If you manage to find the alien, you might the sharpest one in the room. 

Observe both the bathrooms. Is there anything lying around that hints at the presence of an alien?

Any kind of sticky, unusual substance or extra-terrestrial objects lying around?

Solving alien brain teasers and riddles require thinking outside the box. 

Any luck figuring out where the alien lives?

Answer revealed!

If you figured out where the alien lives, you have demonstrated high level observation prowess and an IQ above 100!

where-does-the-alien-live-brain-teaser-answer

Image: Brightside

