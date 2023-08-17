Threads vs Twitter: Know the key differences

Meta CEO’s latest move to bring Twitter rival has left the audience in confusion. Instagram Threads and Twitter are now in constant comparison with each other. Both platforms allow users to share short messages, photos, and videos with their followers but carry significant differences.

The new Twitter rival is designed for a more intimate audience than Twitter. Posts on Threads are only visible to the people who follow you on Threads, while Twitter posts are visible to anyone who follows you or sees them in their feed. This makes Threads a better choice for users who want to share personal updates and stories with a small group of people.

What Is Instagram Threads?



Instagram Threads is a text-based conversation app that was launched by Meta CEO on July 6, 2023. The hype around the launch of Threads was significantly higher as it was designed to be a rival of Twitter.

Meta announced: “Threads offers a new, separate space for real-time updates and public conversations. We are working toward making Threads compatible with the open, interoperable social networks that we believe can shape the future of the internet.”

Threads is designed to be a more personal and intimate way to connect with your friends and family. Threads is connected to your Instagram account, so you can share your posts and stories with your Threads followers.

Another thing that is notable about Threads is that it is not a standalone app. This means that users can’t delete their Threads account without deleting their Instagram account.

Once users have downloaded Threads, they can start sharing text updates. Posts can be up to 500 characters long and can include links, photos, and videos up to 5 minutes in length.

Recently, the platform launched new updates that allow users to share Threads on Instagram Direct Messages (DMs), a new mention button, and the ability to edit the alt-text description of photos and videos before posting.

What is Twitter?

Twitter, which is currently rebranded as X is a social media platform where users can post short messages, known as "tweets," of up to 280 characters.

Tweets can be text, photos, videos, or links. Users can follow other users to see their tweets in their feeds. They can also reply to tweets, retweet them (share them with their own followers), or like them.

Twitter was founded in 2006 by Jack Dorsey, Noah Glass, Biz Stone, and Evan Williams. It has over 350 million active users worldwide. Twitter is used by people of all ages and backgrounds, and it is used for a variety of purposes including news, entertainment and communication.

It has become a primary source for reliable information for almost every individual. Twitter can be used to know about up-to-date news. The “What’s Happening” section of the platform can provide helpful insights about current events around the world.

While both Twitter and Threads are known to be microblogging platforms, there are some key differences between them. Here is a list of differences between the two:

Feature Twitter Threads Character limit 500 characters per thread 280 characters per tweet Price Free Paid- Exclusive features for Twitter Blue users. Account Creation Need to have an Instagram Account Standalone Platform Platform accessibility Only on smartphones and tablets Web and smartphones Video Limit 5 minutes 2 minutes, 20 seconds In-app messaging Not available Available Launch Date 6 July 2023 15 July 2006 Features Polls, Questions Trending Topics, Hashtags Best For Long posts with a small audience News and current events with a large audience

To conclude, the best platform for you will depend on your individual needs and preferences. For more personal updates Threads is a fantastic choice while if you are planning to establish a user base and share news and major updates then Twitter can be a go-to platform.