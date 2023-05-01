Today in History, 1 May: What Happened on this Day?

Today in History, 1 May: We have entered the first day of May. While you may be excited to begin this new month with a new sense of possibilities, we are here to let you know about the historical significance that this day holds. So, without further ado, let’s get started. Today is the day when France declared war on the Netherlands, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi ordered a General Strike, and a military pact was signed between Poland and Great Britain. Keep on reading the article to know about more such events.

Historical Events On This Day



In 305 AD, Diocletian became the first emperor to abdicate the throne from the Roman Empire's office voluntarily.

In 1707, Great Britain was formed after the merger of Scotland and England.

In 1886, thousands of workers came to Chicago streets to demand an eight-hour workday. Today, the day is celebrated to commemorate the strike laborers as International Laborers’ Day.

In 1945, the Soviet Red Army captured the city of Berlin.

In 1960, the state of Maharashtra in India was formed on the lines of cultural and linguistic differences.

In 1986, Arunachal Pradesh was separated from Assam to form an independent state in India.

In 1991, India witnessed significant economic liberalization through the "New Economic Policy."

In 1997, Tony Blair was elected as the PM of the UK.

In 2012, the Al-Qaeda leader, Osama Bin Laden, was killed by US special forces in Pakistan.

In 2017, India successfully tested the Israeli air defense system "Spyder", the surface-to-air missile in Odisha.

Sports Events Today

In 1960, Real Madrid defeated Eintracht Frankfurt 7-3 in the European Cup final.

In 1995, cricketer Steve Waugh scored his career-best 200 runs against the West Indies.

In 2019, footballer Messi scored his 600th for FC Barcelona.

Art and Culture Events Today

In 1961, Harper Lee secured the Pulitzer Prize for her famous novel "To Kill a Mockingbird."

In 1931, the famous Empire State Building in NYC was inaugurated.

In 2019, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas visited Vegas for their wedding.

Notable Deaths On This Day

S.NO Death year Personality 1 1994 Ayrton Senna is known as one of the best Formula One driver. He won three Formula One World Championships for McLaren in 1988, 1990, and 1991 and died in an unfortunate crash. 2 1873 David Livingstone was a renowned Scottish explorer and physician. He was actively working in Africa when he mysteriously disappeared. 3 2021 Olympia Dukakis was a famous American actress who won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the 1987 film "Moonstruck." 4 1945 Joseph Goebbels was a close confidant of Adolf Hitler, and he committed suicide along with his family right after Hitler's suicide. He was a German politician for Nazi Germany. 5 1572 Pius V was the 225th Pope of the Roman Catholic Church until his death. He played a significant role in the Battle of Lepanto in 1571.

Famous Birthdays On This Day

S.NO Birth year Personality 1 1672 Joseph Addison, popularly known by the pen name "Mr. Spectator," was a famous English essayist and poet best known for his work as a literary critic and co-founding The Spectator magazine Richard Steele. 3 1769 Arthur Wellesley Wellington was a British military leader and statesman who is best known for his role in defeating Napoleon Bonaparte at the Battle of Waterloo in 1815. 2 1967 Tim McGraw is a three-time Grammy Award-winning American singer best known for his hit songs like ‘Don't Take the Girl’ and ‘I Love It’. 4 1982 Jamie Dornan is a Northern Irish actor best known for his role as Christian Grey in the movie ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’. 5 1988 Anushka Sharma is an Indian actress and producer best known for her performances in multi-hundred crores movies like PK and Sultan.

Conclusion

So these were the major events that happened on 1st May. We come up with such articles every day. Keep on reading them to stay updated.

Also Read: Today in History (29th April)

Today in History (30th April)