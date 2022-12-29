Today In History, 29 December: What Happened On This Day
Today in History: 2023 is almost here. As we bid goodbye to the wonderful year 2022, take a look at the historical significance of its final month. Today is 29 December. It may not mean anything to you now, but by the end of this article, you will have learned that December 29 holds a key place in history.
Read on to know what happened on this day (Dec. 29) in sports, politics and art, along with famous birthdays and deaths in world history.
Historical Events On This Day
- In 1845, Texas became the 28th state in the United States of America.
- In 1911, Sun Yat-sen was elected the first President of the Republic of China.
- In 1930, Muhammad Iqbal's presidential address in Allahabad introduced the two-nation theory and provided a vision for the creation of Pakistan.
- In 1937, the Constitution of Ireland came into effect, and the Irish Free State was replaced with the name "Ireland."
- In 1940, Germany conducted the most devastating air raid on London by dropping over 10,000 bombs.
- In 1998, the leaders of the Khmer Rouge apologized to the Cambodian people for the 1970s genocide that claimed over one million lives.
- In 2015, Guinea was declared free of ebola by the World Health Organization, two years after the deadly virus spread in the country.
Sports Events Today
- In 1994, Australian spinner Shane Warne scored a famous hat-trick by dismissing Phil DeFreitas, Darren Gough, and Devon Malcolm of England.
- In 2013, 7-time Formula One Champ Michael Schumacher suffered a serious injury in a ski accident in the French alps and plunged into a coma.
Art and Culture Events Today
- In 1806, Thomas Dibdin’s pantomime "Harlequin and Mother Goose," starring Joseph Grimaldi in his most famous clown performance, premiered in London.
- In 1913, Cecil B. DeMille began filming Hollywood’s first feature film, The Squaw Man.
- In 1955, Barbra Streisand recorded her first song, "You'll Never Know," at the age of 13.
- In 1982, the Jamaican Post issued postage stamps commemorating the iconic reggae singer Bob Marley.
Notable Deaths On This Day
|
Sr No
|
Death Year
|
Personality
|
1
|
1170
|
Thomas Becket, English Archbishop of Canterbury
|
2
|
1894
|
Christina Rossetti, prolific English poet known for her romantic, devotional and children’s poems like Goblin Market
|
3
|
1929
|
Wilhelm Maybach, German engine and automobile designer known for his luxury Maybach series in Mercedes brand
|
4
|
1986
|
Andrei Tarkovsky, Russian director and screenwriter known for his groundbreaking sci-fi films like Stalker and Solaris
|
5
|
2020
|
Pierre Cardin, Italian-French fashion designer
Famous Birthdays On This Day
|
Sr No
|
Birth Year
|
Personality
|
1
|
1800
|
Charles Goodyear, American chemist and manufacturing engineer who developed vulcanized rubber.
|
2
|
1844
|
Womesh Chandra Bannerjee, Indian lawyer, a British rule supporter and the first President of the Indian National Congress
|
3
|
1876
|
Pablo Casals, Spanish musician who is regarded as one of the best cellists of all time
|
4
|
1881
|
Jess Willard, American heavyweight boxer
|
5
|
1911
|
Klaus Fuchs, German-British atomic physicist who spied for the Soviet Union.
|
6
|
1938
|
Jon Voight, American actor and father of Angelina Jolie who rose to fame with the groundbreaking 1969 classic Midnight Cowboy
|
7
|
1942
|
Rajesh Khanna, acclaimed Indian actor known for his charming looks and intense performances in films like Anand, Aradhana and Avtaar
|
8
|
1974
|
Twinkle Khanna, Indian author, columnist and actress who wrote the best-selling book “Mrs. Funnybones” and starred in films Baadshah and Mela
