Today In History, 29 December: What Happened On This Day

Today in History: 2023 is almost here. As we bid goodbye to the wonderful year 2022, take a look at the historical significance of its final month. Today is 29 December. It may not mean anything to you now, but by the end of this article, you will have learned that December 29 holds a key place in history.

Read on to know what happened on this day (Dec. 29) in sports, politics and art, along with famous birthdays and deaths in world history.

Historical Events On This Day

In 1845, Texas became the 28th state in the United States of America.

In 1911, Sun Yat-sen was elected the first President of the Republic of China.

In 1930, Muhammad Iqbal's presidential address in Allahabad introduced the two-nation theory and provided a vision for the creation of Pakistan.

In 1937, the Constitution of Ireland came into effect, and the Irish Free State was replaced with the name "Ireland."

In 1940, Germany conducted the most devastating air raid on London by dropping over 10,000 bombs.

In 1998, the leaders of the Khmer Rouge apologized to the Cambodian people for the 1970s genocide that claimed over one million lives.

In 2015, Guinea was declared free of ebola by the World Health Organization, two years after the deadly virus spread in the country.

Sports Events Today

In 1994, Australian spinner Shane Warne scored a famous hat-trick by dismissing Phil DeFreitas, Darren Gough, and Devon Malcolm of England.

In 2013, 7-time Formula One Champ Michael Schumacher suffered a serious injury in a ski accident in the French alps and plunged into a coma.

Art and Culture Events Today

In 1806, Thomas Dibdin’s pantomime "Harlequin and Mother Goose," starring Joseph Grimaldi in his most famous clown performance, premiered in London.

In 1913, Cecil B. DeMille began filming Hollywood’s first feature film, The Squaw Man.

In 1955, Barbra Streisand recorded her first song, "You'll Never Know," at the age of 13.

In 1982, the Jamaican Post issued postage stamps commemorating the iconic reggae singer Bob Marley.

Notable Deaths On This Day

Sr No Death Year Personality 1 1170 Thomas Becket, English Archbishop of Canterbury 2 1894 Christina Rossetti, prolific English poet known for her romantic, devotional and children’s poems like Goblin Market 3 1929 Wilhelm Maybach, German engine and automobile designer known for his luxury Maybach series in Mercedes brand 4 1986 Andrei Tarkovsky, Russian director and screenwriter known for his groundbreaking sci-fi films like Stalker and Solaris 5 2020 Pierre Cardin, Italian-French fashion designer

Famous Birthdays On This Day

Sr No Birth Year Personality 1 1800 Charles Goodyear, American chemist and manufacturing engineer who developed vulcanized rubber. 2 1844 Womesh Chandra Bannerjee, Indian lawyer, a British rule supporter and the first President of the Indian National Congress 3 1876 Pablo Casals, Spanish musician who is regarded as one of the best cellists of all time 4 1881 Jess Willard, American heavyweight boxer 5 1911 Klaus Fuchs, German-British atomic physicist who spied for the Soviet Union. 6 1938 Jon Voight, American actor and father of Angelina Jolie who rose to fame with the groundbreaking 1969 classic Midnight Cowboy 7 1942 Rajesh Khanna, acclaimed Indian actor known for his charming looks and intense performances in films like Anand, Aradhana and Avtaar 8 1974 Twinkle Khanna, Indian author, columnist and actress who wrote the best-selling book “Mrs. Funnybones” and starred in films Baadshah and Mela

