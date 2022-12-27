Today In History, 27 December: What Happened On This Day

Today in History: The Christmas mood is starting to fade away, but a new year is on the horizon. Today is 27 December. We’re only a few days away from the arrival of 2023.

However, December 27 is not just another day in the wintry month of December; it holds a major place in world history.

From the birth of one of the most famous Bollywood actors, the demise of a beloved Hollywood actress, the formation of the International Monetary Fund and the assassination of Pakistan’s first female prime minister to the first performance of the national anthem of India, several important events occurred on 27 December.

Dive in to know what happened on this day (Dec. 27) in sports, politics and art, along with famous birthdays and deaths in world history.

Historical Events On This Day

In 537, the Hagia Sophia in Constantinople was inaugurated by Emperor Justinian I as an Eastern Orthodox cathedral.

In 1831, British biologist Charles Darwin began his voyage on the HMS Beagle as its naturalist, which would lead to him formulating the theory of evolution.

In 1911, the Indian national anthem "Jana Gana Mana" was publicly sung for the first time at the Calcutta session of the Indian National Congress.

In 1939, a devastating earthquake of magnitude 7.8 struck Turkey, killing over 30,000 people.

In 1934, the Shah of Persia, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, declared Persia to be Iran.

In 1945, the International Monetary Fund was established with 29 member countries, based on the ideas of economists Harry Dexter White and John Maynard Keynes.

In 1949, Indonesia fully gained independence from the Dutch after four years of revolution.

In 1978, Spain became a democracy after four decades of dictatorship after King Juan Carlos ratified the country’s first democratic constitution.

In 1979, the invading Soviet army stormed Afghanistan’s Tajbeg Palace in a coup and killed President Hafizullah Amin.

In 2007, former Pakistani Prime Minister and the country’s first female leader, Benazir Bhutto, was assassinated by a suicide bomber.

Sports Events Today

In 1983, Juventus and France midfielder Michel Platini won the first of his three Ballon d’Or awards.

In 1999, NHL legend Joe Sakic recorded his 1,000th career point, an assist against the St. Louis Blues.

Music and Cinema Events Today

In 1979, the iconic English-American rock band The Pretenders released their debut album, "Pretenders."

In 2002, the Best Picture-winning film Chicago, starring Renée Zellweger, Richard Gere, and Catherine Zeta-Jones, was released.

Notable Deaths On This Day

Sr No Death Year Personality 1 1923 Gustave Eiffel, French engineer and architect who designed and built the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris 2 2007 Benazir Bhutto, Pakistani politician and two-time Prime Minister, who became the first woman to lead an Islamic republic in modern era 3 2013 Farooq Sheikh, Indian actor, philanthropist and popular television presenter 4 2016 Carrie Fisher, popular American actress and a beloved global icon who played Princess Leia in George Lucas’s Star Wars trilogy

Famous Birthdays On This Day

Sr No Birth Year Personality 1 1571 Johannes Kepler, German astronomer who discovered that Earth and planets revolve around the Sun and gave the three fundamental laws of planetary motion 2 1797 Mirza Asadullah Khan Ghalib, prolific Indian poet known for his iconic poems, letters and prose in Urdu and Persian languages 3 1822 Louis Pasteur, French chemist and microbiologist who invented the method of preserving milk and wine by a process called pasteurization 4 1901 Marlene Dietrich, German-American actress and singer known for films The Blue Angel and Shanghai Express 5 1965 Salman Khan, Bollywood megastar who has wowed Indian audiences with his charming looks and action-man persona for three decades in films like Maine Pyar Kiya and Dabangg 6 1995 Timothee Chalamet, French-American Hollywood heartthrob known for starring in acclaimed films like Dune and Call Me By Your Name

