Today In History, 9 January: What Happened On This Day

Today in History, 9 January: One week in, and 2023 continues to chill. But no matter how bitter the cold, the world doesn’t stop. On that note, let’s take a look at the historical significance of the month of January.

Today is 9 January. Although it appears to be like any other chilly and lazy winter day, January 9th holds a crucial place in world history.

From the births of one of the most influential Indian environmentalists, an infamous American president, and the princess of Wales to the shock defeat of the Marathas by Afghans, the announcement of the iPhone by Steve Jobs, and the introduction of the income tax in Britain, many significant events occurred on 9 January.

Read on to learn what happened on this day (Jan. 9) in sports, politics and art, along with famous birthdays and deaths in world history.

Historical Events On This Day

In 1349, 700 Jews were burned alive for allegedly spreading the bubonic plague in Basel, Switzerland.

In 1760, the Marathas were defeated by the Afghans led by Ahmad Shah Durrani in the Battle of Barari Ghat.

In 1799, British Prime Minister William Pitt the Younger introduced an income tax to raise funds for the war against Napoleon Bonaparte.

In 1839, the world’s first commercial photography, the Daguerreotype, was proclaimed by Louis-Jacques-Mandé Daguerre of France.

In 2001, Apple introduced its iconic digital media player application, iTunes.

In 2005, Mahmoud Abbas was elected president of the Palestine Liberation Organization, succeeding Yasser Arafat.

In 2007, Apple inc. CEO Steve Jobs introduced the iPhone, a revolutionary invention combining touch capabilities, iPod, a camera and other features.

Sports Events Today

In 1942, African-American boxer Joe Louis KOed Buddy Baer in the first round at the MSG and defended his world heavyweight title for the 20th time.

In 1998, Soviet chess legend Anatoly Karpov defeated India’s Viswanathan Anand to retain his chess title.

In 2012, Argentina and Barcelona forward Lionel Messi won a record third consecutive Ballon d’Or award.

Art and Culture Events Today

In 1768, British equestrian Philip Astley staged the world’s first modern circus in London.

In 1984, American hard rock band Van Halen released its most successful album, "1984."

In 2001, American pop singer Michael Jackson received the Artist of the Century award at the 29th American Music Awards.

Notable Deaths On This Day

Sr No Death Year Personality 1 1873 Napoleon III, French politician, nephew of Napoleon I, and the first President of France 2 1923 Katherine Mansfield, New Zealand writer and journalist who is considered one of the most influential authors of the modernist movement 3 1945 Sir Chhoturam, Indian politician and campaigner of the rights of marginalized communities, who co-founded the National Unionist Party and ruled the United Punjab Province in British India 4 2022 Bob Saget, beloved American comedian, actor and television host known for starring in the sitcom, Full House

Famous Birthdays On This Day

Sr No Birth Year Personality 1 1913 Richard Nixon, 37th US President who became the first American president to resign from office fearing impeachment for the Watergate scandal 2 1922 Har Gobind Khorana, Indian American biochemist who won the 1968 Nobel Prize for Physiology for research on the order of nucleotides and nucleic acids in the cell 3 1925 Lee Van Cleef, American actor who appeared in over 170 films and is best known for playing the villainous “Angel Eyes” in Sergio Leone’s spaghetti-western classic, The Good, the Bad and the Ugly 4 1927 Sunderlal Bahuguna, Indian environmentalist and leader of the Chipko movement to stop commercial felling of trees in the Garhwal forests 5 1941 Joan Baez, American folksinger and activist who blended themes of protest and social justice in her music 6 1944 Jimmy Page, English guitarist who founded the iconic rock band Led Zeppelin 7 1955 J.K. Simmons, American actor known for his versatile performances in films like Spider-Man and Whiplash 8 1974 Farhan Akhtar, Indian actor, writer, director, singer lyricist and television host 9 1982 Catherine, Princess of Wales and consort to Prince William, heir to the British throne

Related | Today in History (8 January)

Related | Today in History (7 January)