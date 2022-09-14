Today’s Wordle #452 Is For Those Who Love Gardening! Check Hints And Solution, Here!

Hey Wordle lovers,

Wordle was lenient on the game lovers for a long time and presented simple words. However, if you have been eagerly waiting for a challenging word, the New York Times is being kind to you today.

Why Is The Game So Popular?

Well, the answer is simple, because it's too tricky to solve without hints. The rules are pretty straightforward.

Every day the word game comes up with a grid, allowing you to make 6 guesses of a 5 letter word.

If any of the letters you put exist in that five-letter word, the box will turn yellow. If the letter is placed exactly at the right box in any of your guesses, it will turn green.

The goal is to crack that one 5-letter word chosen by Wordle within 6 attempts.

How on earth can you crack the exact right word without any external help? Well, that's why we are here, to help you out!

Below are the 5 hints you may need. In case you still fail, we'll not leave your hand. Yes, the Super Clue will be waiting for you.









Wordle 452 For September 14, 2022- HINTS!

Now, do not waste any more time in the introductory paragraphs. Jump right into the hints!







Hint 1:

The word has a “Y”.

Okay, that was a pretty straightforward hint.

Hint 2:

The word ends with a vowel.

Come on, start making guesses!







Hint 3:

The second letter of the word is “H”.

Ohhh! That was a life-saving hint.







Hint 4:

The word actually means an aromatic plant.

Reread the heading of the blog!

Hint 5:

The word has either an “M” or an “N”.

Try both of them.









Do you have a few words in mind? Why don't you read the Super Clue to confirm?







Wordle 452 For September 14, 2022- The Super Clue

The word rhymes with the word “rhyme”!

By now, most of you must have cracked the word. No? Well, all your secrets are safe with Jagran Josh! Check the answer below!







Wordle 452 For September 14, 2022- The Answer

WARNING: We have revealed the answer for Wordle 452 For September 14, 2022, below. Scroll only if you wish to check the answer.

The answer for Wordle 452 For September 14, 2022, is THYME.

Didn’t get it right? No worries, Wordle comes with a new challenge every day. Better luck next time!