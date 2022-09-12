These Math Riddles Will Stump Even The Smartest Of Minds, Enjoy These Crazy Math Riddles With Answers!

We would envy you if you were always a top mathematics scorer in school and college. But if you think you can solve these CRAZY math riddles, we bet you may get disappointed.

And oh, if you were someone who too hated math in school, give us a high five!

The blog you are currently reading will make you doubt your mathematics acumen, as these finely selected five riddles are extremely fun yet challenging.

No, we won’t leave you stranded. We not only present the challenge but also the solutions. This means that the blog you are reading contains math riddles with answers, so you won’t have to stay awake for the whole night wandering about the right solutions.

Don’t waste any more moments in the introductory paragraphs and jump right into the riddles.

Crazy Math Riddles With Answers

Riddle 1:

Here comes the first one.















Uffff! Too many siblings to share chocolates and candies. Jack has a big family, doesn’t he?

Riddle 2:

You can take the help of Jack and his siblings here.





















Wait, is it even possible?





Riddle 3:

This must be easy. It involves simple additions.



Why is this basic addition seemingly impossible?







Riddle 4:

Forget addition, let’s talk about alphabets! That might be easy!













We are still thinking!









Riddle 5:

Let’s hope for an easy one!













Thankfully, this one was truly an easy one!









Excited about the answers? Jump straight into the answers!





Tada! Here Are The ANSWERS!





Riddle 1:

Question:

Jack has the same number of brothers and sisters. His sister has half as many sisters as brothers. How many children are in the family?

Answer:

7 children, 4 sons, and 3 daughters.





Riddle 2:

Question:

How can you get 23 using only the number 2?

Answer:

22+2:2=23.

Riddle 3:

Question:

How can it be if you get 2 adding 5 to 9?

Answer:

9 am, add 5 hours to it, and you will get 2 pm.





Riddle 4:

Question:

It starts with G and ends with H, and shows mathematical data. What is it?

Answer:

Graph.

Riddle 5:

Question:

What can we call a polygon with 3 sides and 3 vertices?

Answer:

Triangle.

Well, that was a lot of math today. You can continue with your work-and-then-binge-watching routine. Till then, let us combine another combination of five or more spicy math riddles with answers, to give you the high-school math class nostalgia!









