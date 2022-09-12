Math Riddles: Can You Solve This Magic Triangle Puzzle in 20 Seconds?

Math Riddles are so challenging, but that makes them worthwhile to solve. Math riddles are logical problems that require strong analytical abilities, high IQ, knowledge of math concepts, and good calculation skills. Math riddles have also been known to make Mathematics enjoyable for kids, students, and even adults to solve. Riddles, puzzles, and brain teasers can develop strategic thinking, logical reasoning, and problem-solving skills.

Today, we bring you another math picture puzzle that is all over social media. This ‘Magic Triangle’ math picture puzzle has attracted millions of answers but very few got it right.

Can you solve this ‘Magic Triangle’ math picture puzzle? You have 20 seconds!

Math Riddles: Magic Triangle Puzzle

Math Picture Puzzle #1

Challenge: Each side of the triangle should equal to 17. You have to arrange numbers 1 to 9 in such a manner that when you add up all the numbers on each side, you should get a total of 17. Get started, you have 20 seconds only!

Math Riddles: Magic Triangle Puzzle with Answer

Math Picture Puzzle #1

You can name the rows as you please for your understanding. We have marked the rows and we shall explain the solution accordingly.

Let us start with placing 1 followed by 9 in row 1. We have covered the first and last digits in the series of numbers available to solve this magic triangle. Now, moving ahead, we put the average of 1 and 9 which is 5 again in row 1. Now, we have 1 + 9 + 5 in the row 1. What else do we need to make it equal 17? Yes, you are right. We need 2.

Row 1 Solved:

Now, moving ahead, we have got few numbers left in the series which are 3, 4, 6, 7, and 8. With the row 1 solved, we have 2 on the right side, so we can possibly figure what 3 more numbers do we need row 3 equal to 17 as well. We start with placing 8 next to 2 which equals to 10. So, if we now place 6 or 7, we see that we are not getting the equation right. So, we eliminate 6 and 7. We are left with 3 and 4 now. And, when we put them all together 2 + 8 + 4 + 3, voila we have a total of 17.

Row 3 Solved:

Moving ahead, we are left with 6 and 7. Now, we solve the row 3. Well, now this is where we have figured out 90 per cent of the magic triangle. Let us place the remaining 6 and 7 on the left side (row 2). Now, we have a 1 from row 1 and 3 from row 3. When we put 6 and 7 along with them and add them all 1 + 6 + 7 + 3, we get a total of 17.

Row 2 Solved:

Solved: Each side of the magic triangle equals to 17.

Tell us in comments: Did you solve this ‘Magic Triangle’ math picture puzzle correctly in 20 seconds?