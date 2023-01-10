Top 10 Biggest Companies Of India

With a $3.1 trillion GDP, India and its market are one of the most significant in the world. With a burgeoning economy and an ever-growing population, there are plenty of opportunities for businesses in India. Employment is a factor that has contributed a lot to this phenomenal growth. India has over 552 million people emeployed and working in different sectors.

Here is the list of top 10 biggest companies in India with the most employees:

1. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) - TCS is one of the largest IT services companies in India, and employs over six lakh people worldwide. The company provides a wide range of services, including consulting, software development, and business process outsourcing.

2. Reliance Industries - Reliance Industries is one of India's largest conglomerates, with interests in sectors such as petrochemicals, retail, and telecommunications. The company has over 3.5 lakh employees and is headquartered in Mumbai.

3. Infosys - Infosys is a multinational information technology firm based in India that offers business consulting, IT, and outsourced 3. services. The tech-based firm employs around 3.35 lakh people.

4. Accenture - Accenture plc is Irish-American company based in Dublin that provides professional services and focuses on providing consulting and information technology services. It is a Fortune Global 500 organization with almost 3 lakh employees in India.

5. Coal India Limited - Coal India Limited is a state-controlled coal mining company that employs over 2 lakhs and seventy-two thousand people. It is one of the largest coal producers in the world and produces 55% of India's coal.

6. State Bank of India (SBI) - SBI is a state-controlled banking and financial services company that employs over 245,000 people. The bank has a presence in all states and union territories of India.

7. HCL - HCL Technologies Limited, also known as HCL Tech, is a Noida-based international provider of consulting and IT services. When HCL entered the software services industry in 1991, it became an independent firm. With nearly 210,966 people, the corporation operates offices in 52 different countries.

8. Wipro - Wipro is an Indian multinational corporation that offers business process, consulting, and information technology services. With its headquarters in Bengaluru, it has around 2 lakh employees working for it in India.

9. Tech Mahindra - An international provider of consulting and IT services, Tech Mahindra is an Indian firm. The business is based in Pune and has its registered office in Mumbai. Over 158,000 people work at Tech Mahindra, a US $6.0 billion enterprise with offices in 90 different countries.

10. HDFC - Indian banking and financial services provider HDFC Bank Limited has its corporate office in Mumbai. As of April 2021, it was the largest private sector bank in India by assets and the tenth largest bank in the world by market capitalization. 1,41,579 people work at HDFC.

Note: These data is as per the recent publically available data, the actual number may vary as of now.







