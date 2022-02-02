List of top 10 Finance Companies in India

Top 10 Finance Companies in India: Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFC) are institutions that facilitate financial and banking facilities without actually meeting the criteria of a Bank. These institutions are regulated by the central bank and play a vital role in the economic growth of a country.

Here's the list of top finance companies in India.

1- Bajaj Finance Limited: Founded in 2007, Bajaj Finance Limited is a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd. It is headquartered in Pune. The company deals in loans, general insurance, consumer finance, small and medium-sized enterprises (SME), commercial lending, and wealth management.

2- Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd: Tata Capital Limited is a financial and investment service provider in India. The Mumbai-based company offers consumer loans, wealth management, commercial finance, infrastructure finance, among others. The company is a subsidiary of Tata Sons Limited and was established in 2007.

3- Aditya Birla Finance Ltd: Aditya Birla Finance Limited is a part of the Aditya Birla Financial Services. It was incorporated in 1991 and offers precise and customized solutions from corporate finance to commercial mortgage, and from capital markets to structured finance.

4-L & T Finance Limited: L & T Finance Limited was established in 1994 and is headquartered in Mumbai. It offers funding services to different sectors such as agriculture, trade, industry.

5- Muthoot Finance Ltd: It is India's first NBFC institution and its history traces back to 1888. Muthoot Finance Ltd provides loans only against gold ornaments and offers foreign exchange services, money transfers, wealth management services, travel, and tourism services.

6- Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited: Started in January 1991 as Maxi Motors Financial Services Limited, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited is a rural non-banking financial company and is headquartered in Mumbai. It is amongst the top tractor financers in India and offers gold advances, corporate and working capital advances, among others.

7- HDB Financial Services: HDB Financial Services is operated by HDFC Bank and offers secured and non-secured financial loans. It operates through Lending Business and BPO Services segments and is considered among the fastest-growing financial companies in India.

8- Power Finance Corporation Limited: Founded in 1986, Power Finance Corporation Limited provides financial assistance to different power projects in the country and supports organizations involved in Power generation, transmission, and distribution.

9- Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited: Established in 1979, the company specializes in general insurance, mutual funds, common assets, stockbroking, and general protection. The company focuses on funding commercial and business vehicles, among others.

10- Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company: Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company started as an equipment financing company in 1978 as the financial services arm of the Murugappa Group and snowballed into a financial service provider.

Also Read | Budget 2022-23: List of important announcements related to the agriculture sector