List of Top 10 Highest Mountain Peaks of the World as measured from sea level
A mountain is a raised area of the crust of the Earth with very high elevations and very low temperatures. The highest peak mountain in the world is Mount Everest, but did you know there are others? Find out here!
|
Mountain peak
|
Range
|
Location
|
Height
|
ft.
|
m
|
Everest1
|
Himalayas
|
Nepal/Tibet
|
29,035
|
8,850
|
K2 (Godwin Austen)
|
Karakoram
|
Pakistan/China
|
28,250
|
8,611
|
Kanchenjunga
|
Himalayas
|
India/Nepal
|
28,169
|
8,586
|
Lhotse I
|
Himalayas
|
Nepal/Tibet
|
27,940
|
8,516
|
Makalu I
|
Himalayas
|
Nepal/Tibet
|
27,766
|
8,463
|
Cho Oyu
|
Himalayas
|
Nepal/Tibet
|
26,906
|
8,201
|
Dhaulagiri
|
Himalayas
|
Nepal
|
26,795
|
8,167
|
Manaslu I
|
Himalayas
|
Nepal
|
26,781
|
8,163
|
Nanga Parbat
|
Himalayas
|
Pakistan
|
26,660
|
8,125
|
Annapurna
|
Himalayas
|
Nepal
|
26,545
|
8,091
Source: http://www.infoplease.com/ipa/A0001771.html
