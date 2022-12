List of Top 10 Highest Mountain Peaks of the World as measured from sea level

A mountain is a raised area of the crust of the Earth with very high elevations and very low temperatures. The highest peak mountain in the world is Mount Everest, but did you know there are others? Find out here!

List of top 10 highest mountain peaks in the world

Following is the list of Top 10 Highest mountain peaks of the World as measured from sea level. Mountain peak Range Location Height ft. m Everest1 Himalayas Nepal/Tibet 29,035 8,850 K2 (Godwin Austen) Karakoram Pakistan/China 28,250 8,611 Kanchenjunga Himalayas India/Nepal 28,169 8,586 Lhotse I Himalayas Nepal/Tibet 27,940 8,516 Makalu I Himalayas Nepal/Tibet 27,766 8,463 Cho Oyu Himalayas Nepal/Tibet 26,906 8,201 Dhaulagiri Himalayas Nepal 26,795 8,167 Manaslu I Himalayas Nepal 26,781 8,163 Nanga Parbat Himalayas Pakistan 26,660 8,125 Annapurna Himalayas Nepal 26,545 8,091 Source: http://www.infoplease.com/ipa/A0001771.html