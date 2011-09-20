List of Top 10 Highest Mountain Peaks of the World as measured from sea level

A mountain is a raised area of the crust of the Earth with very high elevations and very low temperatures. The highest peak mountain in the world is Mount Everest, but did you know there are others? Find out here!
Following is the list of Top 10 Highest mountain peaks of the World as measured from sea level.

Mountain peak

Range

Location

Height

ft.

m

Everest1

Himalayas

Nepal/Tibet

29,035

8,850

K2 (Godwin Austen)

Karakoram

Pakistan/China

28,250

8,611

Kanchenjunga

Himalayas

India/Nepal

28,169

8,586

Lhotse I

Himalayas

Nepal/Tibet

27,940

8,516

Makalu I

Himalayas

Nepal/Tibet

27,766

8,463

Cho Oyu

Himalayas

Nepal/Tibet

26,906

8,201

Dhaulagiri

Himalayas

Nepal

26,795

8,167

Manaslu I

Himalayas

Nepal

26,781

8,163

Nanga Parbat

Himalayas

Pakistan

26,660

8,125

Annapurna

Himalayas

Nepal

26,545

8,091

 

Source: http://www.infoplease.com/ipa/A0001771.html
