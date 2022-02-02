Top 10 most valuable IT companies in the world: A UK-based brand valuation consultancy firm, Brand Finance, has released the list of most valuable information technology companies in the world. Four Indian, three US, two Japanese, and one company from France.

1- Accenture: Accenture has retained the most valuable brand title for the fourth consecutive year with its brand value increasing by 39% over the past year to $36.2 billion. Since the onset of the pandemic in 2020, the company's brand value witnessed a 43% increase.

2- TCS: For the first time ever, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) attained the number two position in the world. The company valued at $16.8 billion is propelled by business performance and successful partnerships.

3- Infosys: The third spot on the list is grabbed by Infosys. Infosys emerged as the fastest-growing IT services brand globally following 52% brand value growth since last year and 80% since 2020 to $12.8 billion.

4- IBM Consulting: The brand value of the US-based multinational company IBM has dropped significantly after the divestment of Kyndryl. The sale caused a loss of over $19 billion in revenue which impacted IBM’s brand value.

5- Cognizant: The American multinational information technology services and consulting company has grabbed the fifth spot on the list. The company's brand value in 2022 is 8.7 billion from earlier 8 billion.

6- Capgemini: The France-based company is number six on the list. The company which was valued at 6.75 billion in 2021 has witnessed significant growth in terms of revenue. The company is now valued at 8.1 billion.

7- Wipro: The Bangalore-based conglomerate has a brand value of $6.3 billion with an increase of 48% since the previous year. Wipro’s shares were at a record high in 2021.

8- HCL: HCL witnessed a 10% growth in brand value over the past year to $6.1 billion. The company signed 58 projects across various sectors, including telecommunications, life sciences, manufacturing, and technology. Its revenue grew by 2.4% year on year to a total of $10.2 billion.

9- NTT Data: Japanese multinational information technology service and consulting company, NTT Data is ranked ninth on the list. The company is now valued at 5.8 billion.

10- Fujitsu: The Japanese multinational information and communications technology equipment and services corporation is ranked tenth in the world. The company is now valued at 3.9 billion.

2022 Name Country 2022 2021 1 Accenture United States $36,190M $26,028M 2 TCS India $16,786M $14,924M 3 Infosys India $12,777M $8,402M 4 IBM Consulting United States $10,582M $16,057M 5 Cognizant United States $8,735M $8,032M 6 Capgemini France $8,166M $6,750M 7 Wipro India $6,364M $4,301M 8 HCL India $6,102M $5,524M 9 NTT Data Japan $5,760M $5,081M 10 Fujitsu (IT Services) Japan $3,950M $3,589M

The reports highlight that the Indian IT services companies have outpaced their US competitors in brand value growth over the past two years of digital transformation in the global economy. Indian IT services brands make a leap, with average growth from 2020 to 2022 at 51% compared to -7% for brands from the United States.

