List of Maharatna and Navratna Companies in India

Public Sector Units may be classified as Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs), Public Sector Banks (PSBs), or State Level Public Enterprises (SLPEs). CPSEs are administered by the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises.

The Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) is the nodal department for all the Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs). DPE formulates policy regarding CPSEs.

These policies are mainly related to performance improvement and evaluation, autonomy and financial delegation, and personnel management. As of January 2020, there are 10 Maharatnas and 14 Navratna Companies in India.

List of Maharatna Companies in India

1. Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

2. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited

3. Coal India Limited

4. GAIL (India) Limited

5. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited

6. Indian Oil Corporation Limited

7. NTPC Limited

8. Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Limited

9. Power Grid Corporation of India Limited

10. Steel Authority of India Limited

List of Navratna Companies in India

1.Bharat Electronics Limited

2. Container Corporation of India Limited

3. Engineers India Limited

4. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

5. Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited

6. National Aluminium Company Limited

7. NBCC (India) Limited

8. NMDC Limited

9. NLC India Limited

10. Oil India Limited

11. Power Finance Corporation Limited

12. Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited

13. Rural Electrification Corporation Limited

14. Shipping Corporation of India Limited

List of Miniratna Category - I CPSEs

1. Airports Authority of India

2. Antrix Corporation Limited

3. Balmer Lawrie & Co. Limited

4. Bharat Coking Coal Limited

5. Bharat Dynamics Limited

6. BEML Limited

7. Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited

8. Bridge & Roof Company (India) Limited

9. Central Warehousing Corporation

10. Central Coalfields Limited

11. Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Limited

12. Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited

13. Cochin Shipyard Limited

14. EdCIL (India) Limited

15. Kamarajar Port Limited

16. Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited

17. Goa Shipyard Limited

18. Hindustan Copper Limited

19. HLL Lifecare Limited

20. Hindustan Newsprint Limited

21. Hindustan Paper Corporation Limited

22. Housing & Urban Development Corporation Limited

23. HSCC (India) Limited

24. India Tourism Development Corporation Limited

25. Indian Rare Earths Limited

26. Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Limited

27. Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited

28. Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited

29. India Trade Promotion Organization

30. IRCON International Limited

31. KIOCL Limited

32. Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders Limited

33. Mahanadi Coalfields Limited

34. MOIL Limited

35. Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemical Limited

36. Mineral Exploration Corporation Limited

37. Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited

38. MMTC Limited

39. MSTC Limited

40. National Fertilizers Limited

41. National Projects Construction Corporation Limited

42. National Small Industries Corporation Limited

43. National Seeds Corporation

44. NHPC Limited

45. Northern Coalfields Limited

46. North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited

47. Numaligarh Refinery Limited

48. ONGC Videsh Limited

49. Pawan Hans Helicopters Limited

50. Projects & Development India Limited

51. Railtel Corporation of India Limited

52. Rail Vikas Nigam Limited

53. Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited

54. RITES Limited

55. SJVN Limited

56. Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited

57. South Eastern Coalfields Limited

58. Telecommunications Consultants India Limited

59. THDC India Limited

60. Western Coalfields Limited

61. WAPCOS Limited

List of Miniratna Category-II CPSEs

1. Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India

2. Bharat Pumps & Compressors Limited

3. Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited

4. Central Railside Warehouse Company Limited

5. Engineering Projects (India) Limited

6. FCI Aravali Gypsum & Minerals India Limited

7. Ferro Scrap Nigam Limited

8. HMT (International) Limited

9. Indian Medicines & Pharmaceuticals Corporation Limited

10. MECON Limited

11. National Film Development Corporation Limited

12. Rajasthan Electronics & Instruments Limited

The list of Navratna and Maharatna companies need to be memorized by the students because these names are asked in the interviews many times.

