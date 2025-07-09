Which Are The Top 10 Countries Where Millionaires Are Projected To Move In 2025? Check The List Here!

In 2025, many millionaires are projecting to migrate to different countries, and they relocate to those countries that offer more than just good weather. For many High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNWIs), decisions about where to live are just secondary. The primary purpose of moving or migrating to different countries is to go to those countries that offer the best benefits, like low tax, quality of life, and political stability, for growth in revenue, including many factors that the millionaires are considering. Countries like the United Arab Emirates, the United States, Italy, and many more are offering and providing better benefits to millionaires.
So, in this article, let's dive in and explore which are the top 10 countries where millionaires are projected to move in 2025 and why these top millionaires are moving.
Why are most millionaires migrating to different countries?
For migrating the millionaires to different countries, there could be many reasons; here are some of the reasons listed:
High income taxes
Unstable governance
No Safety
Not clean environments
Without any growth in revenue
Low Standard Of Living
According to data from Henley & Partners, certain countries are now emerging as wealth magnets, drawing in thousands of millionaires every year.
Top 10 Countries Gaining the Most Millionaires in 2025
|
Rank
|
Country
|
Net Millionaire Inflow (2025)
|
Estimated Wealth Moved (USD Billion)
|
10-Year Growth in Millionaires (2014–2024)
|
1
|
UAE
|
+9,800
|
$63.0 Billion
|
98%
|
2
|
United States
|
+7,500
|
$43.7 Billion
|
78%
|
3
|
Italy
|
+3,600
|
$20.7 Billion
|
20%
|
4
|
Switzerland
|
+3,000
|
$16.8 Billion
|
28%
|
5
|
Saudi Arabia
|
+2,400
|
$18.4 Billion
|
55%
|
6
|
Singapore
|
+1,600
|
$8.9 Billion
|
62%
|
7
|
Portugal
|
+1,400
|
$8.1 Billion
|
38%
|
8
|
Greece
|
+1,200
|
$7.7 Billion
|
24%
|
9
|
Canada
|
+1,000
|
$5.7 Billion
|
26%
|
10
|
Australia
|
+1,000
|
$5.6 Billion
|
30%
Data Source: Private Wealth Migration Report, 2025, by Henley & Partners
Key Insights
-
The UAE is leading the chart with nearly 10,000 millionaires expected to migrate there in 2025. Its zero income tax, luxurious lifestyle, and business-friendly climate are major attractions.
-
The U.S. remains a classic favourite, with strong economic opportunities, high-quality healthcare, and world-class cities drawing in thousands of wealthy migrants.
-
European countries like Italy, Portugal, and Greece are emerging as hot destinations, thanks to Golden Visa programs, rich culture, and relatively affordable luxury living.
-
Singapore and Switzerland continue to shine due to their stable economies, strong financial sectors, and high safety rankings.
-
Saudi Arabia is a surprising new entrant in the top five, benefiting from massive investments in infrastructure and a focus on diversifying beyond oil.
Why do the migrations of millionaires matter?
Millionaire migration isn’t just about luxury real estate—it reflects broader trends in global trust, opportunity, and safety. Countries gaining wealthier residents often benefit from:
-
Boosted foreign investment
-
Job creation in finance, real estate, and services
-
Enhanced global reputation
Meanwhile, countries losing millionaires might want to reconsider their tax policies, political environment, or quality of life metrics.
Conclusion
As the world changes rapidly, wealthy individuals are more mobile than ever. The 2025 migration trends highlight a shift toward tax-friendly, secure, and well-connected nations. For governments, attracting such individuals isn't just a vanity metric—it can directly fuel economic growth and innovation.
