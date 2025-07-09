Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Which Are The Top 10 Countries Where Millionaires Are Projected To Move In 2025? Check The List Here!

In 2025, wealthy individuals are projected to migrate in large numbers to countries offering low taxes, political stability, and a high quality of life. According to the Henley & Partners Private Wealth Migration Report, the UAE is expected to top the list with a net inflow of 9,800 millionaires, thanks to its zero income tax and luxurious lifestyle. Other popular destinations include the United States, Italy, Switzerland, and Singapore, which offer strong economic growth, business-friendly policies, and high living standards. Countries like Portugal, Greece, and Saudi Arabia are also gaining traction. This trend not only reshapes global wealth distribution but also boosts foreign investment, job creation, and a country’s global reputation. Discover why millionaires are relocating—and where they're heading next.

Prabhat Mishra
ByPrabhat Mishra
Jul 9, 2025, 13:59 IST
Which Are The Top 10 Countries Where Millionaires Are Projected To Move In 2025? Check The List Here!
Which Are The Top 10 Countries Where Millionaires Are Projected To Move In 2025? Check The List Here!

In 2025, many millionaires are projecting to migrate to different countries, and they relocate to those countries that offer more than just good weather. For many High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNWIs), decisions about where to live are just secondary. The primary purpose of moving or migrating to different countries is to go to those countries that offer the best benefits, like low tax, quality of life, and political stability, for growth in revenue, including many factors that the millionaires are considering. Countries like the United Arab Emirates, the United States, Italy, and many more are offering and providing better benefits to millionaires. 

So, in this article, let's dive in and explore which are the top 10 countries where millionaires are projected to move in 2025 and why these top millionaires are moving.

Why are most millionaires migrating to different countries?

For migrating the millionaires to different countries, there could be many reasons; here are some of the reasons listed:

  • High income taxes

  • Unstable governance

  • No Safety

  • Not clean environments

  • Without any growth in revenue

  • Low Standard Of Living

According to data from Henley & Partners, certain countries are now emerging as wealth magnets, drawing in thousands of millionaires every year.

MILLIONARE MIGRATION IN 2025

Top 10 Countries Gaining the Most Millionaires in 2025

Rank

Country

Net Millionaire Inflow (2025)

Estimated Wealth Moved (USD Billion)

10-Year Growth in Millionaires (2014–2024)

1

UAE

+9,800

$63.0 Billion

98%

2

United States

+7,500

$43.7 Billion

78%

3

Italy

+3,600

$20.7 Billion

20%

4

Switzerland

+3,000

$16.8 Billion

28%

5

Saudi Arabia

+2,400

$18.4 Billion

55%

6

Singapore

+1,600

$8.9 Billion

62%

7

Portugal

+1,400

$8.1 Billion

38%

8

Greece

+1,200

$7.7 Billion

24%

9

Canada

+1,000

$5.7 Billion

26%

10

Australia

+1,000

$5.6 Billion

30%

Data Source: Private Wealth Migration Report, 2025, by Henley & Partners

Key Insights

  • The UAE is leading the chart with nearly 10,000 millionaires expected to migrate there in 2025. Its zero income tax, luxurious lifestyle, and business-friendly climate are major attractions.

  • The U.S. remains a classic favourite, with strong economic opportunities, high-quality healthcare, and world-class cities drawing in thousands of wealthy migrants.

  • European countries like Italy, Portugal, and Greece are emerging as hot destinations, thanks to Golden Visa programs, rich culture, and relatively affordable luxury living.

  • Singapore and Switzerland continue to shine due to their stable economies, strong financial sectors, and high safety rankings.

  • Saudi Arabia is a surprising new entrant in the top five, benefiting from massive investments in infrastructure and a focus on diversifying beyond oil.

Why do the migrations of millionaires matter?

Millionaire migration isn’t just about luxury real estate—it reflects broader trends in global trust, opportunity, and safety. Countries gaining wealthier residents often benefit from:

  • Boosted foreign investment

  • Job creation in finance, real estate, and services

  • Enhanced global reputation

Meanwhile, countries losing millionaires might want to reconsider their tax policies, political environment, or quality of life metrics.

Conclusion

As the world changes rapidly, wealthy individuals are more mobile than ever. The 2025 migration trends highlight a shift toward tax-friendly, secure, and well-connected nations. For governments, attracting such individuals isn't just a vanity metric—it can directly fuel economic growth and innovation.


Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Content Writer

    Prabhat Mishra is an accomplished content creator with over 2 years of expertise in education, national and international news, and current affairs. A B.Tech graduate with extensive UPSC preparation, he has qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains, showcasing his deep understanding of competitive exams.

    He has contributed to top platforms like Mentorship IndiaIAS BABA, and IAS SARTHI, delivering engaging articles on trending topics and global affairs. As a content writer for Jagranjosh.com, Prabhat specializes in crafting high-quality, insightful content for the G.K. and Current Affairs section, driving engagement and providing value to a wide audience.

    Reach him at prabhat.mishra@jagrannewmedia.com, and explore his work on Jagranjosh.com for the latest updates and analyses!

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News