Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Top 10 Countries with the Youngest Population, Most in Africa: UN Population Report

Explore the top countries with the youngest populations in 2025, based on the latest United Nations Population Report. Discover key demographic trends and insights.

Jun 30, 2025, 16:17 IST

The population is getting older day by day in many developed countries around the world. However, there are many countries out there where the population share of children is much larger than the world average. The majority of people in many regions of sub-Saharan Africa are still children, which has an impact on consumer markets and classroom sizes.

In the words of World Population Review, “Global fertility and birth rates have sharply decreased in recent years. Parents are having fewer children, and fewer individuals are having children.”

Declining World Population

The sharp decline in the world's fertility rate has alarmed many nations. Populations in a number of nations are already aging and even decreasing. By 2100, the populations of 23 countries, including Spain and Japan, might be cut in half. With almost one-third of its population over 65, Japan already has one of the oldest populations in the world.

However, the proportion of people under 15 in some nations is extremely low. Just 13.03% of Monaco's population is between the ages of 0 and 14. Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Hong Kong have rates ranging from 11.57% to 12.04%, while Taiwan has a rate of 12.4%, as per the report published by World Population Review

Top 10 Countries With the Youngest Population

Notably, all ten of the top countries are in Africa, with seven of them being in the Sahel or Central Africa zone. In fact, around half of the population in 11 countries—including Niger, Mali, and Chad—is under the age of 18. In contrast, the global median for the share of children is only 28%.

Rank

Country

Residents Below 18 (Share of Population)

Number of Residents Below 18

Total Population (2025)

1

Central African Republic

56.2%

3.1M

5.5M

2

Niger

53.3%

14.9M

27.9M

3

Somalia

53.0%

10.4M

19.7M

4

Mali

52.9%

13.3M

25.2M

5

Chad

52.7%

11.1M

21.0M

6

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)

52.5%

59.2M

112.8M

7

Burundi

51.4%

7.4M

14.4M

8

Mozambique

51.1%

18.2M

35.6M

9

Angola

50.8%

19.8M

39.0M

10

Uganda

50.2%

25.8M

51.4M

Source: UN Population Prospects for 2025

What will happen to Countries With fewer young People

Countries suffer from aging populations in a number of ways. There will be fewer people of working age due to a rapidly aging population, which will lower GDP growth and total economic output. For instance, by 2030, it is anticipated that Japan's workforce will have shrunk by 8 million.

Additionally, if fewer people work, safety-net systems like US Social Security may get insufficient revenue. As a result, working-age individuals must pay more to care for the elderly, and the increased overall expense of health and retirement programs would fall on public budgets.


Vidhee Tripathi
Vidhee Tripathi

Content Writer

Vidhee Tripathi completed her PG Diploma degree in Digital Media from Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. She is a graduate in Science with chemistry honors from Banaras Hindu University. She has 2 years of experience in various aspects of journalism. She was previously associated with the social media wing of Akashvani. At jagranjosh.com, currently she covers current affairs, national news and international news. She is also associated with the education news section of Jagran Josh.

Certificate: Creative Writing, Problem Solving, Web Content Writing
