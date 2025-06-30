Top 10 Countries with the Youngest Population, Most in Africa: UN Population Report

The population is getting older day by day in many developed countries around the world. However, there are many countries out there where the population share of children is much larger than the world average. The majority of people in many regions of sub-Saharan Africa are still children, which has an impact on consumer markets and classroom sizes.

In the words of World Population Review, “Global fertility and birth rates have sharply decreased in recent years. Parents are having fewer children, and fewer individuals are having children.”

Declining World Population

The sharp decline in the world's fertility rate has alarmed many nations. Populations in a number of nations are already aging and even decreasing. By 2100, the populations of 23 countries, including Spain and Japan, might be cut in half. With almost one-third of its population over 65, Japan already has one of the oldest populations in the world.