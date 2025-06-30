Top 10 Countries with the Youngest Population, Most in Africa: UN Population Report

The population is getting older day by day in many developed countries around the world. However, there are many countries out there where the population share of children is much larger than the world average. The majority of people in many regions of sub-Saharan Africa are still children, which has an impact on consumer markets and classroom sizes.
In the words of World Population Review, “Global fertility and birth rates have sharply decreased in recent years. Parents are having fewer children, and fewer individuals are having children.”
Declining World Population
The sharp decline in the world's fertility rate has alarmed many nations. Populations in a number of nations are already aging and even decreasing. By 2100, the populations of 23 countries, including Spain and Japan, might be cut in half. With almost one-third of its population over 65, Japan already has one of the oldest populations in the world.
However, the proportion of people under 15 in some nations is extremely low. Just 13.03% of Monaco's population is between the ages of 0 and 14. Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Hong Kong have rates ranging from 11.57% to 12.04%, while Taiwan has a rate of 12.4%, as per the report published by World Population Review
Top 10 Countries With the Youngest Population
Notably, all ten of the top countries are in Africa, with seven of them being in the Sahel or Central Africa zone. In fact, around half of the population in 11 countries—including Niger, Mali, and Chad—is under the age of 18. In contrast, the global median for the share of children is only 28%.
|
Rank
|
Country
|
Residents Below 18 (Share of Population)
|
Number of Residents Below 18
|
Total Population (2025)
|
1
|
Central African Republic
|
56.2%
|
3.1M
|
5.5M
|
2
|
Niger
|
53.3%
|
14.9M
|
27.9M
|
3
|
Somalia
|
53.0%
|
10.4M
|
19.7M
|
4
|
Mali
|
52.9%
|
13.3M
|
25.2M
|
5
|
Chad
|
52.7%
|
11.1M
|
21.0M
|
6
|
Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)
|
52.5%
|
59.2M
|
112.8M
|
7
|
Burundi
|
51.4%
|
7.4M
|
14.4M
|
8
|
Mozambique
|
51.1%
|
18.2M
|
35.6M
|
9
|
Angola
|
50.8%
|
19.8M
|
39.0M
|
10
|
Uganda
|
50.2%
|
25.8M
|
51.4M
Source: UN Population Prospects for 2025
What will happen to Countries With fewer young People
Countries suffer from aging populations in a number of ways. There will be fewer people of working age due to a rapidly aging population, which will lower GDP growth and total economic output. For instance, by 2030, it is anticipated that Japan's workforce will have shrunk by 8 million.
Additionally, if fewer people work, safety-net systems like US Social Security may get insufficient revenue. As a result, working-age individuals must pay more to care for the elderly, and the increased overall expense of health and retirement programs would fall on public budgets.
