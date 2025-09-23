List of Top 10 Tech Cities in the World [2025]

Top Tech Cities in the World: The global tech world is moving at a rapid pace, thanks to AI, digitalization, and the growing demand for skilled workers. Cities across the globe are competing hard to attract top tech talent, and some are clearly standing out. According to the Colliers’ Global Tech Markets: Top Talent Locations 2025 report, the United States and India are leading the pack, with cities like San Francisco, London, and Bengaluru making it to the top tier.

In fact, the report highlights that 36% of the world’s tech talent pool in 2025 is concentrated either in the U.S. or India. Now, this itself tells us how crucial these two countries are for the future of technology.

Top 10 Tech Cities in the World

Let’s take a closer look at the top 10 global tech markets in 2025: