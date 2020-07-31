Udham Singh Biography: Birth, Death, Jallianwala Bagh Massacre and More About Shaheed-i-Azam

Udham Singh was a Freedom Fighter who belonged to the Gadar Party. He killed Michael O'Dwyer, former lieutenant governor of the Punjab, India in London. The assassination was a revenge for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar as General O'Dwyer was responsible for the inhumane event. He was hanged to death on July 31, 1940, as he was found guilty of committing a murder. In October 1995, Udham Singh Nagar, a district in Uttarakhand was named after him by the then Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati.

Udham Singh: Birth and Early Life

Udham Singh was born on December 26, 1899, at Sunam, Sangrur district of Punjab, India to Sardar Tehal Singh Jammu and Mata Narain Kaur. His father was a farmer and also worked as the railway crossing watchman in the village of Upali.

After the death of his father, Udham Singh and his elder brother Mukta Singh was raised by Central Khalsa Orphanage Putlighar in Amritsar. In the year 1918, Udham Singh passed his Matriculation Examination and left the orphanage in the year 1919.

Udham Singh: Jallianwala Bagh Massacre

On April 10, 1919, leaders of Indian National Congress were arrested under the Rowlatt Act. This, in turn, led to a widespread protest at Jallianwala Bagh on April 13, 1919. More than 20,000 unarmed people were a part of the protest. At that time, Udham Singh and his friends from the orphanage were serving water to the protestors. General O'Dwyer along with his troops entered Jallianwala Bagh, blocked the main entrance, and took up the position on a raised bank and without any warning open fired on the crowd for about 10 minutes until the ammunition supply was almost exhausted.

After this incident, Udham Singh involved in revolutionary politics and was influenced by Freedom Fighter Bhagat Singh. In the year 1924, Udham Singh joined the Ghadar Party to overthrow British Rule in India and organised Indians overseas for the same. In 1927, after receiving orders from Bhagat Singh, Udham Singh received to India, bringing 25 associates and ammunition. However, he was soon arrested over the 25 associates. At the time of his arrest, evolvers, ammunition and copies of a prohibited Ghadar Party paper called "Ghadr-i-Gunj" were confiscated, which led him to five years in prison.