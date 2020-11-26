UMANG International App: Key details, significance and important takeaways

Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance or UMANG completed its third year in 2020. On this occasion, an international version of the App was launched by Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Ravi Shankar Prasad in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs. This version of the UMANG App is called UMANG International.

The UMANG international version is for some specially selected countries like the United States of America, USA, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, UAE, Netherlands, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand.

UMANG International App: Significance

It would help all Indian international students, NRIs, and Indian tourists abroad to avail themselves of the services of the government of India anytime they want . The app would be helpful in creating awareness about India in the world through ‘Indian Culture’ services available on it. It would also create interest among foreign tourists to visit India The government has also announced that it is integrating the Common Services Centres service into the UMANG App.

UMANG International App: Key Points

The international version of the UMANG App can be downloaded by going to the Play Store of the countries it is available in. It is a Government of India all in one unified, secure, multi-channel, multi-lingual, and service app that can be accessed through mobile phone. It provides access to more than 2000 services of various organizations of Centre and States across India including Healthcare, Finance, Education, Housing, Energy, Agriculture, Transport to even Utility and Employment and Skills. UMANG App works in coordination with Employee Provident Fund Organization, Direct Benefit Transfer scheme departments, Employee State Insurance Corporation, Ministries of Health, Education, Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, and Staff Selection Commission. It is a ‘Digital India’ initiative that has been developed by the National e-Governance Division, NeGD, and Ministry of Electronics & IT.

Later, a voice-based solution using artificial intelligence would also be developed for UMANG to be available to the common people living in the remotest corners of the country.

UMANG App: General information

The UMANG App was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2017. It is a Government of India, an all-in-one single, unified, secure, multi-channel, multi-lingual, multi-service mobile application. In the past three years, UMANG has provided 2039 services including 373 from 88 Central departments, 487 from 101 departments of 27 States, and 1,179 services for utility bill payments. It has been downloaded over 3.75 crore times and has almost 2.5 crores registered users. Compared to March 2020 when UMANG only had 643 services, the number has increased to over 2000 services today.