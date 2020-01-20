15 Unknown and Interesting facts about NASA

Some of the works of NASA is to conduct scientific research, help scientists to learn more about Earth, to study solar system and beyond. Also, new developments help to improve air travel and other aspects of flight. Various other works are also performed by NASA.

Do you know that NASA's History Office Program publishes a newsletter quarterly, some books, hosts social media, provides fellowships and runs the Historical Reference Collection to inform public about various space missions, history of space, etc? Since so many years, NASA is responsible for several space explorations originating within the United States.

In 1958, NASA was established by President Dwight D. Eisenhower. That time it was established as a civilian independent agency of the United States federal government executive branch. Let us tell you that before the establishment of NASA, President Woodrow Wilson started the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA). The main function is to supervise and to direct scientific research and to study problems related to flight. Do you remember, Sputnik 1 which was the first artificial satellite in the world that was launched by Soviets just one year before the establishment of NASA? A series of satellites named Landsat was launched into space in 1972 with a purpose to click the photograph of Earth's surface from the outer space. By the end of 1960s, President John F. Kennedy gave NASA a goal of sending man to the moon. On 20 July, 1969, the first man walked on the moon as a part of the Apollo 11 mission. During all Apollo missions around twelve men walked on the moon. The lunar landing of Apollo 13 in 1970 was aborted after the explosion of an oxygen tank. A research aircraft used by NASA known as SR-71 or "Blackbird" for testing high-speed, high altitude aeronautical research. In 1950s, it was secretly designed at Lockheed's Advanced Development Company also known as "Skunk Works". The headquarter of NASA is in Washington, D.C. It has nine centers, the Jet Propulsion Laboratory and seven test and research facilities located in several states around the country. Do you know that more than 17,000 people work for NASA and many work with the agency as government contractors? Astronauts are the best-known NASA employees. Most of the workers in NASA are scientists and engineers. People do several other jobs also here like writers, lawyers, teachers etc. Currently, NASA has astronauts living and working on the International Space Station. Everywhere in the solar system NASA's robotic space probes have visited and also in various celestial bodies. With the help of telescope, scientists look at the far reaches of space. In fact Satellites helped and provide several data about Earth, which had helped to understand several phenomena’s and valuable information for better understanding the weather patterns. NASA also showed movie named Armageddon to new staff and then question them about inaccuracies in the film. At least 168 have been identified. In 1972, NASA and the Department of Health, Education and Welfare founded the Learning Channel (TLC). Do you know that NASA has a program for dealing with life on other planets and if it should be discovered known as the Office of Planetary Protection? A “waterworld” is also discovered by NASA which is about 40 light years away from the earth and might contain some exotic materials like hot ice and super fluid water. A spaceship was designed by NASA which is capable of using a nuclear explosion to deflect an oncoming asteroid. Also, a NASA scientist invented the Super Soaker squirt gun. On 26 November, 2011, NASA launched a mission to Mars and it landed on Mars on 6 August, 2012 with an aim to determine that Mars was ever to support microbial life. Artemis program is the lunar exploration program of NASA. By 2024, NASA is committed to land American astronauts, including the first woman and the next man on the Moon. NASA helps teachers to prepare students who will be the engineers, scientists, astronauts and other NASA workers in the future. They will be the adventurers who will continue exploration of the solar system and universe. In fact NASA has a tradition of investing in programs and activities that inspire students, educators, families etc. NASA provides training to the teachers so that they learn new methods of teaching science and technology, engineering and mathematics.

So, we can say that the vision of NASA is to discover and expand knowledge for the benefit of the humanity.

