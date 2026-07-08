UP Mukhyamantri Shikshak Cashless Chikitsa Yojana 2026: Objectives, Documents, Eligibility, Benefits and How to Apply
Apply online for the UP Mukhyamantri Shikshak Cashless Chikitsa Yojana 2026. Learn about the objectives, eligibility criteria, required documents, benefits and Online registration process for UP teachers.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the UP Mukhyamantri Shikshak Cashless Chikitsa Yojana. This comprehensive health security scheme provides cashless medical treatment to approx.12 lakh teachers, non-teaching staff and their dependent family members across the state.
The scheme is designed after the central Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. The scheme aims to eliminate the financial burden of serious illnesses allowing educators to focus entirely on shaping the future of students.
Objective of UP Mukhayamantri Shishak Cashless Chikitsa Yojana
The main objective of the UP Teacher Cashless Medical Scheme is to provide accessible, high-quality, and stress-free healthcare coverage.
Mitigate the financial burden of teachers especially during health emergencies or major surgeries. Extending benefits not just to permanent teachers but also to contract workers, Shikshamitras, and regular secondary staff.
A digitally empowered system by implementing an online infrastructure through the State Agency for Comprehensive Health Insurance (SACHIS) to ensure transparent and middleman-free processing.
Benefits of the Scheme
Beneficiaries enrolled under the scheme receive extensive healthcare facilities
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Eligible members can avail free medical treatment up to ₹5,000,000 or ₹5 Lakh per year.
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Treatment can be accessed at any Ayushman Bharat hospital across Uttar Pradesh and India.
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The scheme covers both permanent and contractual teaching and non teaching personnel, ensuring comprehensive social and economic security.
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Registered users receive a dedicated cashless health card integrated with the National Health Authority (NHA) database.
Eligibility Criteria
To successfully enroll in the Mukhyamantri Shikshak Cashless Chikitsa Yojana applicants needs to satisfy the following conditions
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The applicant must be a permanent resident of Uttar Pradesh.
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The scheme covers regular teachers, Shikshamitras, Anudeshaks (instructors), Rasoiyas (cooks), special educators, wardens and full-time or part-time staff deployed across state-run schools.
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Employees must be associated with the Basic Education Department, Secondary Education Department or Higher Education Department (including universities and colleges recognized by the state council).
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Legally dependent family members are covered under the primary cardholder's plan.
Individuals who are already covered under any separate duplicate central or state government medical schemes are not eligible to receive overlapping benefits.
Required Documents for Online Application
To ensure you have the following documents scanned and ready before starting the online registration process:
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Aadhaar Card that is linked with an active mobile number for e-KYC purposes
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Employee identity card or service book details
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Departmental appointment letter or Employee ID
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Passport-size photograph
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Income certificate or dependent proof. It is required if you are registering dependent family members
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Active Mobile Number and Email Address
How to Apply Online
The UP government has developed an online data collection portal to facilitate digital registration, verification and swift approval. You can follow these steps to register
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Visit the official online application portal at cmtcts.upsdc.gov.in.
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Select your designated department (Basic Education, Secondary Education, or Higher Education).
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Fill out the registration form with your structural employee ID, personal credentials and accurate dependent information.
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For Basic Education Employees: The submitted data will be digitally routed to the respective Block Education Officer (BEO) for initial verification, followed by a final nod from the Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA).
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For secondary education employees the application routes to the respective school Principal, followed by digital validation by the District Inspector of Schools (DIOS).
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Once approved by the BSA or DIOS, the system will trigger an SMS confirmation containing your Family ID.
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The database syncs directly with the National Health Authority (NHA) Beneficiary Identification System (BIS) portal.
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Log in to the NHA portal, complete your Aadhaar-based e-KYC and download your official Mukhyamantri Shikshak Cashless Chikitsa Card.
Executive - Editorial
Manisha Waldia is a distinguished content strategist with 5 years of experience crafting premium educational content for UPSC and State PCS, with a focus on deep conceptual analysis across Polity, Geography, History, and Environment. She currently brings this expertise to Jagran Josh, where she covers major national and international events, current affairs, and static general knowledge. Over her career, Manisha's specialized insights have led her to curate high-impact materials and serve as a UPSC Mains answer-evaluator for India’s top institutes—including Drishti IAS, Shubhra Ranjan IAS, Study IQ, GS Score, and PWonlyIAS. She has also worked alongside leading NGOs like Oxfam India and Avani Kumaon.
Contact: manisha.waldia@jagrannewmedia.com