UP Mukhyamantri Shikshak Cashless Chikitsa Yojana 2026: Objectives, Documents, Eligibility, Benefits and How to Apply

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the UP Mukhyamantri Shikshak Cashless Chikitsa Yojana. This comprehensive health security scheme provides cashless medical treatment to approx.12 lakh teachers, non-teaching staff and their dependent family members across the state.

The scheme is designed after the central Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. The scheme aims to eliminate the financial burden of serious illnesses allowing educators to focus entirely on shaping the future of students.

Objective of UP Mukhayamantri Shishak Cashless Chikitsa Yojana

The main objective of the UP Teacher Cashless Medical Scheme is to provide accessible, high-quality, and stress-free healthcare coverage.

Mitigate the financial burden of teachers especially during health emergencies or major surgeries. Extending benefits not just to permanent teachers but also to contract workers, Shikshamitras, and regular secondary staff.