Varanasi ropeway project: All about first of its kind public transport in India

In a first in India, PM Modi’s Parliamentary Constituency, Varanasi, will use ropeway services in public transportation. The pilot project is being developed in a state-of-the-art manner and will be on the lines of Kyoto in Japan.

Key Highlights

1- India will be the third country in the world after Mexico City and Bolivia to have a ropeway for public transportation.

2- The ropeway service will connect Cantt Railway Station (Varanasi Junction) to Church Square (Godowlia) to ease the traffic congestion in the city.

3- The main terminus of the ropeway will be at the Cantt Railway Station while other stations will be at Sajan, Rathyatra, and Church Square (Godowlia). A turning line will be created between Cantt Railway Station and Sajan Crossing.

4- An aerial distance of 4.2 km will be covered by the ropeway in just 15 minutes.

5- The total cost of the pilot project is estimated to be Rs. 424 crores which will be divided into the Central and State Governments in the 80:20 ratio.

6- Around 220 cable cars will run on the ropeway service. Each cable car will house 10 seats and will move after a gap of 90-120 seconds.

7- The ropeway service will run at night and will be executed in a public-private partnership model.

According to the Vice-Chairperson of Varanasi Development Authority, Isha Duhan, the upcoming stations for the ropeway services will depict Kashi’s culture, religion and art. Four stations of the ropeway services will be built at the height of above 11 meters and each station will be equipped with escalators.

What is a cable car? A cable car is a box-shaped vehicle that hangs on a moving metal cable and carries passengers from one point to the other. It is a kind of cable railway that is used for mass transit.

