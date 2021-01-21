India's first 'Air Taxi Service' launched by Haryana Government: Check routes, fares and other details

On 14 January 2021, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated India's first air taxi service from Chandigarh Airport under the UDAN scheme of the Central Government.

Haryana CM Sh. Manohar Lal Khattar @mlkhattar flagged off the first flight from Chandigarh @IXCairport as part of the inauguration of India’s First Air taxi Service from Chandigarh-Hisar Airport under the Regional Connectivity Scheme RCS-UDAN. #UdeDeshKaAamNagrik #AAI #AirTaxi pic.twitter.com/lpHaYIT3zQ — Airports Authority of India (@AAI_Official) January 16, 2021

Speaking on the occasion, Haryana CM Khattar stated, "For the first time in the country, a small aircraft in the form of an air taxi is being used for services."

Highlights:

1- The air taxi has the capacity to seat one pilot and three passengers.



2- This air taxi is the lightest twin-engine plane in the world with a weight of 760 kg (empty weight).

3- It can fly on Avgas/ Standard 92 Octane petroleum, instead of ATF (Aviation Turbine Fuel).

4- It has a range of 742 nautical miles.

5- The air taxi houses small twin-engine Tecnam P2006T.

6- It is produced by Costruzioni Aeronautiche Tecnam.

7- You can opt for the service at just Rs. 1,755 per seat.

It is in line with the government's aim to facilitate air connectivity with metros to the Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities of the country. Per seat, a subsidy is provided by the government to the airlines for better connectivity with smaller towns.

Timeline for the routes:

1- On 14 January 2021, in its first phase, Chandigarh to Hisar route was started.

2- On 18 January 2021, in its second phase, Hisar to Dehradun route was started.

3- On 23 January 2021, in its third phase, two more routes-- Chandigarh to Dehradun and Hisar to Dharamshala-- will be added.

The company further plans to include Shimla, Kullu and other routes in Haryana.

What is an air taxi service? It is a small commercial aircraft which facilitates flights on shorter routes on demand.

Air Taxi India

The services will be offered by Air Taxi India which received the Scheduled Commuter Airline Permit from the Indian aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in December 2020. As per reports, the airline has a total of 26 routes under Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) UDAN.

