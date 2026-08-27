What are the 77 Districts of Nepal? Check the Complete List Here
Nepal is divided into 7 provinces and 77 districts as per the new constitution created in September 2015. Check out the complete list of districts in Nepal here.
There are 77 districts of Nepal and they are divided into 7 provinces. This administrative structure came into force on September 20, 2015 when the new constitution of the country was created. Let us explore the complete list of districts of Nepal below.
List of Provinces and Districts of Nepal
The following is the list of 7 provinces and the 77 districts of Nepal:
|
Province
|
Total Number of Districts
|
District Names
|
Koshi
|
14
|
Bhojpur, Dhankuta, Ilam, Jhapa, Khotang, Morang, Okhaldhunga, Panchthar, Sankhuwasabha, Solukhumbu, Sunsari, Taplejung, Tehrathum, Udayapur
|
Madhesh
|
8
|
Saptari, Siraha, Dhanusha, Mahottari, Sarlahi, Rautahat, Bara, Parsa
|
Bagmati
|
13
|
Kathmandu, Lalitpur, Bhaktapur, Kavrepalanchok, Sindhupalchok, Nuwakot, Rasuwa, Dhading, Makwanpur, Chitwan, Ramechhap, Dolakha, Sindhuli
|
Gandaki
|
11
|
Baglung, Gorkha, Kaski, Lamjung, Manang, Mustang, Myagdi, Nawalpur, Parbat, Syangja, Tanahun
|
Lumbini
|
12
|
Arghakhanchi, Banke, Bardiya, Dang, Eastern Rukum, Gulmi, Kapilvastu, Parasi, Palpa, Pyuthan, Rolpa, Rupandehi
|
Karnali
|
10
|
Surkhet, Dailekh, Jajarkot, Dolpa, Humla, Jumla, Kalikot, Mugu, Salyan, Western Rukum
|
Sudurpashchim
|
9
|
Kailali, Kanchanpur, Dadeldhura, Baitadi, Darchula, Achham, Doti, Bajura, Bajhang
What was the Old District Structure of Nepal?
In the old system there were 75 districts in Nepal, which were arranged in 14 administrative zones that were further added under 5 development regions.
This system was changed on September 20, 2015 when the new constitution of Nepal came into force, it restructured the whole system and created 77 districts and put them under 7 provinces.
What are the New Districts of Nepal?
The 4 new districts of Nepal are Eastern Rukum, Western Rukum, these are formed by splitting the former district Rukum into two parts, and Nawalpur and Parasi districts, which are formed by splitting the Nawalparasi district.
Which province in Nepal has the most districts?
Koshi province with 14 districts has the most number of districts in Nepal. The fourteen districts under Koshi province are Bhojpur, Dhankuta, Ilam, Jhapa, Khotang, Morang, Okhaldhunga, Panchthar, Sankhuwasabha, Solukhumbu, Sunsari, Taplejung, Tehrathum, Udayapur
Which is the largest district in Nepal?
Dolpa, which is part of the Karnali Province, is the largest district in Nepal by area. It is 7889 square kilometers long. It is located in the mountainous region and is sparsely populated.
It is famous for the Phoksundo Lake and the Shey Phoksundo National Park which is the only trans Himalayan Park in Nepal.
Which is the smallest district in Nepal?
The smallest district by area in Nepal is Bhakatpur, which comes under the Bagmati province. It has a length of 119 square kilometers.
Which districts of Nepal are Worst Hit by Floods on August 2026?
The mountainous district of Rasuwa is the worst hit district caused by the flash floods on 26th August, 2026 in Nepal. Along with Rasuwa, the other highly impacted districts are Nuwakot and Chitwan. The flooding is caused due to glacial mass collapse in the Lhende Khola river that connected with the Bhote Koshi river which is a part of the Trishuli river system in Nepal.
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