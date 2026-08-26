Which river is known as lifeline of Nepal? The Karnali River holds this title as the longest river of Nepal. It stretchi over 507 kilometers inside the country.

Karnali River flows directly from the glacial slopes near Mount Kailash and drains a vast basin of 43000 square kilometers. Official environmental reports from the Nepal River Conservation Trust reveals that it remains both the last cleanest and a free flowing Himalayan river system in Nepal.

The government of Nepal recently approved Rs 6.11 billion to construct crucial bridges to expand the strategic Karnali Corridor. This major development aims to end geographic isolation for remote mountain towns as well as protect the ecological heritage of surrounding regions.

Amid these infrastructure updates this article will answer why Karnali River specifically is called as the lifeline of Nepal and how it compares to other major river basins of Nepal to improve your geographical knowledge.