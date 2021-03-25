What are Zoonotic diseases? Know the causes, symptoms and prevention methods here

Explained: Zoonotic Disease

Sometimes animals carry harmful germs that can spread to people and cause illness. Such diseases are called zoonotic diseases or zoonoses. The diseases are caused by harmful germs like viruses, bacterial, parasites, and fungi. These germs cause various kinds of illnesses in people and animals. These range from mild to serious illness and even death in people.

How do the Zoonotic diseases spread?

Animals have been closely connected with humans since time and ages. This leads to easy spread of the germs between them. Some common ways include:

Direct contact: Humans can be affected by direct contact with the animal’s saliva, blood, urine, mucous, feces, or other fluids of his body. Petting or touching animals, and bites or scratches are a few examples.

Indirect contact: This happens when humans come in contact with the area where animals live and roam. The disease can also be spread through objects or surfaces that have been contaminated earlier.

They can spread through:

Aquarium tank water Pet habitats Chicken coops Barns Plants and soil Pet food and water dishes

Vector-borne: This is caused by being bitten by a tick, or an insect like a mosquito or a flea

Food borne: The disease is also spread by eating or drinking something unsafe, such as unpasteurized (raw) milk, undercooked meat or eggs, or raw fruits and vegetables that are contaminated with feces from an infected animal.

Waterborne: Drinking or coming in contact with water that has been contaminated with feces from an infected animal.

Who is at a higher risk?

The disease can be spread to anyone and everyone. Some people are more at risk than others. Those who are more seriously

Children younger than 5 Adults older than 65 People with weakened immune systems Pregnant women

Zoonotic diseases: Prevention

Keep hands clean:Washing of hands is very essential to keep away various bacteria and viruses. One must always wash their hands after being around animals, even if they didn’t touch the animals.

One must prevent bites from mosquitoes, ticks, and fleas

One must be aware of zoonotic diseases both at home, away from home (such as at petting zoos or other animal exhibits), in childcare settings or schools and when they travel.

Scientists estimate that more than 6 out of every 10 known infectious diseases have chances to be transmitted from animals. They also estimate that 3 out of every 4 new or emerging infectious diseases in people come from animals.

