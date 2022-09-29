What Happened To Jeffrey Dahmer, The Notorious Serial Killer?

A few days ago, streaming giant Netflix released a Netflix original series on the notorious serial killer called, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The drama follows the life of the serial killer, from growing up to going on trial for the murders that he committed. However, the series failed to show one important thing. What happened to Jeffrey Dahmer?

Jeffrey Dahmer was and still is one of the most infamous serial killers in history. He killed 17 men and boys during a period of 13 years, from 1978 to 1991, and even ate some of them.

He was arrested in February of 1991, convicted a year later and then sent to jail.

Convicted Jeffrey Dahmer being escorted to his trial.

What Happened To Jeffrey Dahmer?

Following his capture in February 1991, Dahmer was tried in Milwaukee and charged in 1992 with 15 first-degree murders. Dahmer committed gruesome and horrible atrocities. He was charged with paedophilia, necrophilia, cannibalism, and several other heinous crimes.

After being ultimately proven guilty of the crimes, Jeffrey Dahmer was given 15 consecutive life terms, totalling 975 years in prison; a further 16th consecutive life sentence was added for the 1978 murder of Steven Hicks.

After the trial, Jeffrey Dahmer was sent to the Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage, Wisconsin, where he lived for the next two years of his life before he was murdered by another fellow convict.

Who Killed Jeffrey Dahmer?

On November 28, 1994, Christopher J. Scarver, a fellow prisoner at the Columbia Correctional Institution, was working alongside Jeffrey Dahmer as a cleaner. There Scarver bludgeoned Dahmer to death with a metal bar used for prison weights.

Credit: Vizaca | Christopher Scarver killed Jeffrey Dahmer in prison.

When asked why he killed Jeffrey Dahmer, Scarver claimed that Dahmer had frightened everyone in prison with his dark sense of humor. In an interview with insider magazine, Jeffrey Dahmer's murderer said that Dahmer loved eating his meals while transforming them into the shapes of severed body parts and adding ketchup to make them seem gory. Scarver had come to hate him because of this.

Scarver received two more life sentences in 1995 following Dahmer’s death. He has started writing poetry, short stories, and music while still serving his life sentence in prison.