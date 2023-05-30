What is a Foucault's Pendulum? An enchanting feature of the new parliament building in India.

On May 29, a Foucault pendulum was inaugurated in the new Parliament building. The pendulum is designed in a way that it is suspended from the Central Foyer ceiling of India's brand-new Parliament building. The pendulum rotates on its axis. At the top of the Constitution Hall lies a skylight from where the pendulum hangs.

What does the Foucault Pendulum signify?

The Foucault pendulum demonstrates the amalgamation of the idea of the country (India) and the idea of the cosmos.

Description of the Foucault Pendulum

The Foucault Pendulum is designed by the National Council of Science Museum (NCSM) in Kolkata. The pendulum is 36 kg in weight and 22 meters long, making it the largest of such pieces in India.

One will find a circular installation on the ground. The purpose of the installation is to allow the movement of the pendulum. The circular installation also comes with a grill around it. The grill permits visitors to stand around and view the pendulum. At the height of the Parliament, the pendulum requires a timeframe of 49 hours, 59 minutes, and 18 seconds to finish one complete rotation, according to the details mentioned at the installation.

What actually is Foucault's Pendulum?

Named after Leon Foucault, a 19th-century French scientist, the original Foucault's Pendulum is an easy-peasy experiment to show the rotation of the planet. It was in the year 1851 when Foucault carried out the experiment. This was the very first straightforward proof of the fact that the planet rotates on its axis.

The experiment shows a heavy object hanging from an altitude with a string, that is free to swing in any direction.

What do the people behind the construction of the Pendulum have to say?

The Director General of NSCM, Arijit Dutta Chaudhury stated that it is actually a proud moment for the members of the National Council of Science Museum (NCSM) that the members could contribute in a tiny way to the new parliament building development.

