What is Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)?

BNS refers to Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. It is India’s new criminal law code that has replaced the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860, which was introduced during British rule. The aim of BNS is to modernise and Indianise its criminal justice system. Continue to read more about BNS.

What is Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita?

Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) is a comprehensive criminal code passed by the Indian Parliament in 2023. It officially came into force on 1 July 2024, replacing the 160-year-old Indian Penal Code. It focuses on speedy justice, victim rights, and digital-era crimes.

How many sections are in BNS?

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 consists of 358 sections through twenty chapters. These sections include many components of criminal law and created a replacement for the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The chapters include punishments, general exceptions, abetments, and offences against women and children, as well as offences pertaining to crimes against the human body. Chapter One outlines preliminary definitions, and Chapter Twenty is about repeal and savings. The goal of the BNS is to modernise and simplify criminal laws in India with a more efficient legal framework.