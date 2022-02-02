What is ‘Cave Syndrome’?

Cave Syndrome: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we all are taking precautions via social distancing, wearing masks, etc. but various people are now reportedly feeling anxious about leaving home. This is known as Cave Syndrome.

Cave Syndrome gets its name from the tendency to remain secluded in our safe spaces or caves instead of venturing outside. It is a phenomenon affecting people across the country which is characterised by feeling anxious or afraid about a return to society, even if people are fully vaccinated. Let us read more about Cave Syndrome and what studies say about it?

Megan Graves, a licensed clinical social worker manager at Texas Health Behavioral Health says "Cave syndrome is the feeling of unease in integrating back into public spaces after experiencing social isolation."

Due to the pandemic, being at home for more than a year and following strict safety guidelines, several people are reluctant to come out or step out of home and re-enter society. For some, maybe it is downright terrifying. Dr. Arthur Bregman a psychiatrist calls this fear "Cave Sydrome" which is a non-medical term.

It ranges from extreme fear to simply being uncomfortable. It is said that this fear can affect life and career too. No doubt, some hesitancy is normal but in severe cases when a person is not able to leave the house then he should seek professional help to alleviate these anxieties.

As per some studies, long-term psychological effects occur in people who are susceptible to developing stress, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after suffering from trauma.

Cave Syndrome is a result of various factors like daily routine or habits, risk, perception, and social network of friends, colleagues, and family. We are taking precautions due to the pandemic like wearing masks, sanitising hands, and maintaining social distance.

This all generated a sort of disconnection in terms of people's risk appetite towards getting infected versus the chances of them being isolated and lonely.

Post-pandemic life means coming out of home, resuming life again, traveling to and from work, and spending financial and emotional resources to socialise and engage in extracurricular activities.

Anxiety may be associated with what to wear, lack of connection with friends, etc. which triggers the need to continue home isolation.

When is treatment required?

As per Megan Graves, it is necessary to find out that a person who is feeling anxious about coming out needs some time for adjustment or needs some professional treatment. It depends upon the level of severity. She further explains that " Many of us are feeling pressure to resume a ‘normal’ life before we feel comfortable doing so." "For those feeling that pressure, having honest conversations about your concerns would be a good place to start.”

She adds that getting creative in how you reintegrate could also be helpful. For severe cases, speaking with a therapist and/or psychiatrist can be a great place to start. Many are still offering virtual visits also, so a person can start from his or her comfort from home. It has been seen that various Employee Health or Employee Assistance Programmes are also offered guidance for finding mental health assistance and sometimes it is free or provided at a discount.

How to overcome the Cave Syndrome?

It is normal and expected the reluctance or discomfort towards joining back society. Below, are some tips that may help to overcome the anxiety and attempt of coming out all over again:

Focus on the present and find out what exactly bothers you about stepping out of the home. This may help to develop a suitable approach to overcome fear.

It is correctly said that a positive attitude definitely relieves stress. For this, practice positive affirmations, etc.

Remembering pre-coronavirus days, how great it was to go on dates, to meet friends, family, etc. Play sports that you like, watch movies, do some activities. This may also help boost your positive mindset.

Psychiatrist Dr. Arthur Bregman developed MAV system that is "mindfulness, attitude and vision" in 2021.

About the MAV system and how does it work?

MAV system is "mindfulness, attitude, and vision".

According to him, the first step is to be mindful and find out what is bothering you, and focus on narrowing down what that is.

After knowing what is making you nervous, so now it's time to have a positive mindset and believe good things can happen to you when you leave your house. For this, imagine all the great activities that you participated in prior to the pandemic.

The last step is to visualise your goals and what you can accomplish when you leave your home or cave.

He said, "The longer people are in their cave, the harder it is to get out".

