Why is Guru Arjan Dev Shaheedi Diwas observed as Chabeel Day? History, Significance & All You Need To Know

Chabeel Day 2023: Guru Arjan Dev was the fifth guru of the Sikhs and the first of the two Gurus martyred in the Sikh faith. He was martyred on June 16, 1606. The Shaheedi Diwas, or the anniversary of Guru Arjan Dev's martyrdom, is honoured on Jeth Sudi 4(Hindu Calendar), which this year occurs on May 23.

Chabeel Diwas is another name for Guru Arjan Dev's Shaheedi Diwas. Sikhs all throughout the world place a high emphasis on it religiously. Guru Arjan Dev wrote the majority of the hymns and more than half of the Guru Granth Sahib's volume. He was a prolific hymn writer, penning 2,218 of them. To learn more about the Chabeel, its significance and its history, read this article.

What is Chabeel?

Chabeel is the name of a non-alcoholic, sweet beverage that is offered cold in honour of Guru Arjan Dev Ji, the fifth Sikh guru. The pious concoction is made up of milk, cold water, and rose syrup. Chabeel is commonly known as "Kachchi Lassi" in certain regions of Northern India because it doesn't require any form of cooking.

What is the history of Chabeel?

On Guru Arjan Dev Shaheedi Diwas, the Sikh community has been providing the public with the pink elixir known as chabeel for decades. The Sikhs were allegedly taught to accept God's will as blessings and sweets by Guru Arjan Dev. According to popular folklore, he was punished when he refused the Mughals' commands. He was drenched in hot sand and made to sit on a searing iron plate. But Guru Arjan Dev Ji stuck to his principles and rejected to convert to Islam. After enduring a protracted period of unending pain, he requested to take a dip in the River Ravi and never came back.

Since then, Chabeel Day has been marked annually to honour the bravery, tenacity, and optimism of Guru Arjan Dev Ji. The Sikh community offers the public a cold, thirst-quenching beverage to help them escape the oppressive heat and to spread the word of optimism and the value of believing.

What is the significance of Chabeel?

A glass of Chabeel is nothing less than a blessing in the sweltering heat of May or June. This coolant not only reduces heat but also increases energy. With its cooling effects, chabeel regulates body temperature and even looks after the digestive system. The beverage relieves bloating and lowers uric acid levels. In order to stay hydrated, many people carry it on their long journeys.

Guru Arjan Dev Shaheedi Diwas honours and remembers the valiant life of Guru Arjan Dev, who gave his life in service to the Sikh community. In the Indian state of Punjab, the day is observed as a regionally Gazetted holiday. On this day, seva, chabeel distribution, reading the sacred scripture and other acts of service are the usual way to observe the martyrdom of Guru Arjan Dev.

