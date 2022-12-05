What is ChatGPT? How to use it? All you need to know about the AI-powered bot

The AI-powered bot ChatGPT took the internet by storm when on Wednesday the Artificial Intelligence (AI) research company OpenAI announced the dialogue-based AI chatbot prototype.

It is based on the company's GPT-3.5 technology model that uses deep learning to make human-like conversations, understanding the natural language, and responding in natural language

People are comparing the prototype with Google, because of its on sight solution giving capabilities to complex problems, just like a personal tutor.

“We’ve trained a model called ChatGPT which interacts in a conversational way. The dialogue format makes it possible for ChatGPT to answer follow-up questions, admit its mistakes, challenge incorrect premises, and reject inappropriate requests,” OpenAI wrote on its announcement page for ChatGPT.

What is ChatGPT?

Based on GPT-3.5, ChatGPT is a language model that uses deep learning to produce human-like text.

Unlike the previous model

ChatGPT is more engaging while GPT-3 only took text prompts and tried to continue on that with its own generated text

ChatGPT is much better at generating detailed text and can even come up with poems.

Memory is another unique characteristic of the hot as it can remember earlier comments in a conversation and recount them to the user.

ChatGPT: How to use it?

The first step is to visit the ChatGPT website and select ChatGPT.

Next, you need to sign up after entering basic details.

Now finally when it's ready to use you can type anything in the text box at the bottom of the screen that you want the chatbot to answer.

The limitations

There are still some limitations with the bot that were acknowledged: Like the previous versions of GPT, ChatGPT is still prone to misinformation and biases, it can give incorrect answers to, say, algebraic problems.

OpenAI comprehending these setbacks, noted on its announcement blog:

“ChatGPT sometimes writes plausible-sounding but incorrect or nonsensical answers. Fixing this issue is challenging, as: (1) during RL training, there’s currently no source of truth;(2) training the model to be more cautious causes it to decline questions that it can answer correctly; and (3) supervised training misleads the model because the ideal answer depends on what the model knows, rather than what the human demonstrator knows.”

For now, OpenAI has opened up the bot for evaluation purposes and beta testing.Though the API access is expected to follow next year with which developers will be able to implement ChatGPT into their own software.

