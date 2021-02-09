What is Kashmir Resolution? Know the details and significance here

Why in News

The New York State Assembly has passed a resolution calling on Governor Andrew Cuomo to declare February 5 as Kashmir American Day. India has sharply reacted to the same.

What does the move signify?

As per Indian opinion, this move is misrepresenting Kashmir, its culture rich inheritance and is a move to divide the people living there.

What has happened?

Nader Sayegh along with 12 other lawmakers have sponsored the resolution. It states, " The Kashmiri community has overcome adversity, shown perseverance and established themselves as one of the pillars of the New York immigrant communities."

The resolution also adds that " The state of New York endeavours to champion human rights including the freedom of religion, movement and expression for all Kashmiris which are embedded within the constitution of the US, through recognition of diverse cultural, ethnic and religious identities."

The resolution was adopted in the New York state assembly on February 3, 2021, asking the governor to proclaim February 5, 2021, as Kashmir American Day in the state of New York.

Commenting on the resolution, a spokesperson of India’s Embassy in Washington said, “We have seen the New York Assembly Resolution regarding Kashmir American Day. Like the US, India is a vibrant democracy and the pluralistic ethos of 1.35 billion people are a matter of pride. India celebrates its diversity and rich cultural mosaic, including in Jammu and Kashmir, which is an integral and inalienable part of India. We note with concern the attempt by vested interests to misrepresent the rich cultural and social mosaic of Jammu and Kashmir to divide the people."

Why February 5th?

February 5th is celebrated as Kashmir Solidarity Day or Kashmir Day in Pakistan and a national holiday is observed on the same. The day is observed to show Pakistan's support towards the people residing in the Indian administered part of Jammu and Kashmir and the efforts of separatists of Kashmir. They also try to show that they pay homage to those who died in such conflicts inflicted upon the area. All over Pakistan administered area of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, various solidarity rallies are held on that day. This day was proposed by Qazi Hussain Ahmad of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan in 1990. It was then in 1991 when the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif called for a Kashmir Solidarity Day strike. The Kashmir Solidarity day was initiated by the Minister of Kashmir Affairs and Northern Areas of Pakistan in 2004.

India's stand:

India has called for the move to be inspired by vested interests of both Pakistan and USA to divide Jammu and Kashmir and develop a gap in people living there.

India has also said that it would engage with the elected representatives in the state of New York on all matters that concern India - US partnership and diversity of Indian diaspora.

India knows that Pakistan has been trying to build pressure on it through International communities and territories since the day it has bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into Jammu and Ladakh. But India has cleared its intentions that it considers Jammu and Kashmir as its integral part and will not tolerate any interference in that matter.

