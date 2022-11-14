What is listeriosis? Learn the causes, symptoms and treatment here

Listeriosis: The latest outbreak of Listeriosis has been reported from six states in the US, namely, New Jersey, California, Maryland, Illinois, Massachusetts, and New York. Up until now, 16 cases have been reported in six states, along with one death in Maryland.

The contamination is said to have been associated with contaminated meat and cheese available in deli counters as per the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In this article, we will be looking at the causes, symptoms, and treatment required for listeriosis.

What is Listeriosis?

Listeriosis is a foodborne infection caused by the bacteria Listeria monocytogenes. It commonly appears in foods, vegetables, or milk products that become contaminated with the Listeria bacteria.

This infection is dangerous for people who are elderly, immunocompromised, or pregnant.

Listeriosis Causes

Listeriosis is caused by the bacteria Listeria monocytogenes. It is a highly resistant bacteria that can tolerate cold temperatures, like those in a refrigerator.

The bacteria grows well on milk products like unpasteurized milk, soft cheese, unprocessed meats, and fish.

Listeriosis Symptoms

The symptoms of the disease start appearing within two weeks of eating contaminated food. It starts with fever, fatigue, stiff neck, muscle pains, seizures, loss of balance etc.

It also causes vomiting and diarrhoea in patients who develop intestinal illnesses; the above-mentioned symptoms are for patients who develop the invasive illness.

Listeriosis - Diagnosis and Treatment

It is diagnosed by the growth of a Listeria bacterial culture in the laboratory from bodily fluids such as blood, placenta, or spinal fluid.

The treatment for listeriosis involves antibiotics and replenishment with fluids. Those who develop intestinal illness recover within 2-3 days while for those with invasive illness treatment with antibiotics is required.