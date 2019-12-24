The current Indian government is very much serious about the citizens of India. Now the government wants to know who is living in our country? That is why the government has initiated the process of NRC in Assam.

Now the government wants to update the NPR database in the country. Let us know about the National Population Register (NPR) in this article.

What is The National Population Register (NPR)?

The National Population Register (NPR) is a database of the Indian citizens related to Date of Birth, Marital status, Place of birth and Nationality (as declared), etc. So NPR is data of Demographic Particulars of all the citizens of the country. It is mandatory for all the citizens to register in NPR and tell the exact details to the government.

Objectives of the National Population Register (NPR)

The basic objective of the NPR is to collect the complete demographic data of the citizens of the country. This NPR data would not only contain demographic but also biometric data.

What kinds of data would be covered in NPR?

The NPR would basically cover the Demographic Particulars of every individual of the country, related to;

1. Nationality (as declared)

2. Name of person

3.Date of Birth

4.Place of birth

5.Mother’s name

6.Father’s name

7.Sex

8.Marital status

10.Spouse’s name (if married)

11.Permanent residential address

12.Educational qualification

13.Occupation/Activity

14.Duration of stay at present address

15.Present address of usual residence

16.Relationship to head of household

What is the current status of the NPR?

The data for National Population Register was collected in 2010 with the Census of India 2011. The data collected during the census phase has already been updated in 2015 which is further digitalised also.

Now the government has decided to update the National Population Register along with census 2021. That is why the NPS is in the news.

So the updation of the NPR would help the government in assessing the targeted groups of the country so that appropriate planning can be done before the implementation of the centrally funded schemes.

