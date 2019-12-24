What is the difference between NPR and NRC?

The two major terms dominating the Indian News these days are NRC (National Register of Citizens), NPR (National Population Register). Do you know the basic difference between them? We have solved this mystery for you here in the most understandable manner. It is important to know what these terms mean before jumping to their difference and similarities.

What is National Population Register (NPR)?

NPR is a register of the local residents of the country. A local resident, for the purposes of NPR is defined as a person who has resided in a local area for the past 6 months or more or a person who intends to reside in that area for the next 6 months or more.

A local area can be defined by (village/sub-town), sub-district, district, state and national level under provisions of the Citizenship Act, 1955 and the Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and Issue of National Identity Cards).

The database under the NPR will be maintained by the Registrar General of India and Census Commissioner of India, Ministry of Home Affairs.

NPR exercise will be carried out from April to September 2020 in all the states and union territories except Assam, according to the website of the Office of the Registrar General, and Census Commissioner. NPR listing will be carried out simultaneously along with the Census.

What is NRC

NRC is a verified digital register containing names and basic demographic information about all Indian citizens in a digital format. A person born in India or having Indian parentage or having resided in India for at least 11 years, is eligible for Indian citizenship.

Difference between NPR & NRC Explained

Among the on-going protests and breaking news in media, the general public is confused about both the terms and its implications.

According to the Citizenship Rules, notified on December 10, 2003, NPR is ‘the register containing details of persons usually residing in a village or rural area or town or ward or demarcated area within a ward in a town or urban area. NRC is a register containing details of Indian Citizens living in India and outside India.

The rules further say that ‘National Register of Indian Citizens’ shall contain the particulars of every citizen i.e.

Name;

Father’s name;

Mother’s name;

Sex;

Date of birth;

Place of birth;

Residential address (present and permanent);

Marital status ñ if ever married, name of the spouse;

Visible identification mark;

Date of registration of Citizen;

Serial number of registration; and

National Identity Number.

NPR is not a citizenship enumeration drive; it would also include a foreigner staying in an area for more than six months. NRC will contain details of only the citizens of India excluding the foreigners staying in India.

"NPR is a population registrar and not a citizens' registrar. NPR has nothing to do with NRC," Javadekar said.